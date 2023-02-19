Yen-credible News: Japan to Pilot Digital Currency in April

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Yen-credible News: Japan to Pilot Digital Currency in April

Kyle Calvert - DailyCoin
2023-02-19 11:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Japan plans to launch a pilot program for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in April 2023.
  • The pilot program will focus on the technical feasibility of the “digital yen” and will not involve actual retail transactions.
  • Japanese authorities are also considering lifting the ban on foreign stablecoins.
Japan, a country that currently prohibits foreign stablecoins, has announced plans to commence a pilot program for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in April 2023. This pilot will include participation from private businesses and will test a model of the CBDC ecosystem.

Pilot Program for Digital Yen CBDC Ecosystem

On February 17th, the executive director of the Bank of Japan (BoJ), Shinichi Uchida, announced the launch of the “digital yen” pilot program in his opening speech at a CBDC committee meeting. The BoJ had conducted proof-of-concept testing in 2021, and upon completion, decided to proceed with the pilot program in April 2023.
The pilot program will focus on the technical feasibility of the “digital yen” and model a CBDC ecosystem with the involvement of private companies. During the pilot, only simulated transactions will take place, and no actual retail transactions will be made. To ensure a seamless and successful transition, the BoJ acknowledges the importance of active collaboration with industry players, and thus feedback and communication will be established to ensure mutual benefits.
Opening Remarks by Executive Director UCHIDA at the Fifth Meeting of the Liaison and Coordination Committee on Central Bank Digital Currency (Taking the Next Step) (via webcast) https://t.co/bmSAhbjoA9
— Bank of Japan (@Bank_of_Japan_e) February 17, 2023
Uchida’s speech highlighted the importance of consulting with the private sector regarding the design of the future CBDC and key components of the system such as alternative data models and frameworks for offline payments. To facilitate this communication, they will be creating a CBDC forum. The CBDC announcement did not come as a surprise to many, as the local media had been discussing the idea for some time.

Collaboration is Key

The announcement of the CBDC pilot program was highly anticipated, as local media had previously reported the BoJ’s intentions in November 2022. At least three Japanese megabanks and regional banks will collaborate with the BoJ in the program, according to the reports.
Furthermore, Japanese authorities are considering lifting the ban on foreign stablecoins, which came into law in 2022. The Financial Services Agency of Japan should pass the amendments by June 2023 according to reports. While no foreign stablecoins will be automatically allowed into the market, the green light will be given to those coins that successfully pass individual checks.

On the Flipside

  • While Japan’s CBDC pilot program is an exciting development, Japan has been slow to adopt cryptocurrencies, with regulators often taking a cautious approach.
  • It remains to be seen how the potential lift of the foreign stablecoin ban will impact Japan’s digital currency landscape, and whether it will lead to increased adoption of cryptocurrencies or stifle innovation in the sector.

Why You Should Care

The announcement of Japan’s CBDC pilot program is significant for the broader crypto community as it signals the country’s commitment to exploring digital currencies and providing a more inclusive CBDC ecosystem. Additionally, the potential lift of the foreign stablecoin ban may provide opportunities for global stablecoin adoption in Japan, furthering the integration of digital currencies into traditional financial systems.
View full text