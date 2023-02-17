Bitcoin Ordinals Can Lift the Entire Crypto Ecosystem

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Ordinals Can Lift the Entire Crypto Ecosystem

Michael J. Casey - CoinDesk
2023-02-17 18:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Let me posit two reasons why, over the past month, bitcoin has surged to its highest level since mid-August and outperformed every other major asset in both crypto and traditional markets.

Together, they highlight the unique advantage that Bitcoin draws from its status as the oldest, most established and most decentralized protocol and from a surprising new opportunity to harness that.

  • The arrival of the Ordinals Protocol, which enables users to inscribe references to digital art into small transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain, essentially creating Bitcoin-based non-fungible tokens. This has demonstrated a new, high-value use case for the longest-running cryptocurrency chain. Already, one report from research firm FSInsight argues that an Ordinals-driven resurgence in development and the expansion in the total value transacted and secured over the Bitcoin blockchain should drive up its price.
  • A string of U.S. regulatory actions has highlighted the risks that many, if not all, major non-Bitcoin blockchains will fall afoul of the Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler’s hardline position that most tokens are securities. It appears bitcoin is the one reliable exception to that. That’s making it attractive in relative terms to Ethereum’s ether, Solana’s SOL and all others.

You’re reading Money Reimagined, a weekly look at the technological, economic and social events and trends that are redefining our relationship with money and transforming the global financial system. Subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

Many “maxis” might celebrate this moment as proof that their beloved Bitcoin is proving itself as the one and only – except perhaps those who see the addition of “JPEGs”to its blockchain as an abuse of Satoshi’s original intent to form a new system of money.

But I’ve never thought it constructive to view the crypto landscape through the maxis’ zero-sum-game lens. And right now, while it might seem as if they should be running a victory lap, it’s possible to look at that same landscape and see a much more integrated, constructive future for all crypto protocols emerging out of this moment.

Layer 0

Over time, I see a situation emerging in which Bitcoin functions as a kind of uber-anchor for everything. Its role will be to be a kind of ultimate “layer 0” record of truth. Meanwhile, Ethereum and other smart contract platforms could take on higher-level functionality, with each specializing in different types of transactions and data-processing that the rather clunky, limited-function Bitcoin blockchain is not built to perform. It will need greater cross-chain operability, but there are plenty of people working on that.

Read more: Bitcoin NFTs Challenge the Blockchain’s Largest Use Case: Money

Most other layer 1 crypto protocols – meaning base-layer blockchains with their own native tokens – are based on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, including Ethereum. With the Securities and Exchange Commission shutting down Kraken’s staking service in the U.S., signaling that it will be difficult for all but the most sophisticated retail U.S. investors to participate in those blockchains’ validating networks, investing in ether and other such tokens seems poised to become the domain of institutional players.

This is not ideal – especially because of the risk of censorship and regulatory capture that comes from centralizing staking pools in corporate hands. But here’s where, in a world of integrated, interoperable cross-chain transactions, Bitcoin’s base layer of immutable record-keeping could act as protection against such threats.

Bitcoin’s wide, geographically dispersed community of users and miners ensures that governments will have a hard time shutting it down. The fact that Satoshi’s absence has left authorities with no lead developer to subpoena also puts this in a different realm from all the other protocols for whom there are mostly identifiable founders.

The bottom line is that Bitcoin has proven to be sufficiently decentralized that U.S. authorities have conceded that the leading cryptocurrency is not a security. In this new, politically tense environment, this gives it a distinct advantage.

Bitcoin finds a new community of innovators

It’s also why the Ordinals Protocol is so important. The Bitcoin blockchain now has a purpose beyond peer-to-peer payments, whose mainstream appeal has always been undermined by regulation of the on- and off-ramps to the banking system and by bitcoin’s own price volatility. Now that it incorporates NFTs – the most important crypto innovation since Bitcoin itself – the Bitcoin blockchain is engaging with creators of digital content, the backbone of the internet economy. That will unleash a torrent of new creative innovation in the space.

As that happens, it will drive others in the crypto community to build better bridges and integrations between Bitcoin and alternative protocols. It could accelerate the work already being done by developers working on Cosmos, Polkadot, Polygon and other bridging and interoperability protocols to build mechanisms for moving assets across chains and reduce crypto industry participants’ dependencies on singular layer 1 blockchains.

Read more: The Ordinals Protocol Has Caused a Resurgence in Bitcoin Development

Already this week, the NFT Capsule team at blockchain services company Bloq launched “Ordinary Oranges,” a collection of Bitcoin-inscribed NFTs that are accessible on the Ethereum mainnet and have a “burn” option that returns the NFT to the Bitcoin chain.

The beauty of such arrangements is that users can have the security of a Bitcoin-proven asset while also tapping the greater programmability of decentralized applications and layer 2 protocols running on the Ethereum virtual machine, as well as the deeper liquidity that exists in Ethereum-based NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.

I see these kinds of developments leading to a more integrated crypto ecosystem in which different protocols perform different functions, with all of it anchored into a 15-year-old deeply established proof-of-work blockchain that no U.S. regulator can shut down.

View full text