Decentraland Holds Emote Contest Ahead of Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

Insha Zia - DailyCoin
2023-02-17 17:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Decentraland has announced it is holding an emote contest ahead of its second annual Metaverse Fashion Week.
  • Players can participate in the event to win fun and exciting awards.
The Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 is coming back to Decentraland. The virtual fashion event is highly anticipated by Decentraland users every year.
From virtual runway shows to after parties to shopping and panel talks, the Metaverse Fashion Week has it all.
In celebration of the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, Decentraland is holding an emote contest. The metaverse has lined up several rewards for contestants and is excited to encourage Emote creators to get into the Metaverse Fashion Week mood.
Get your Emotes ready for the runway Enter your best stylish and sassy catwalk Emotes for the #MVFW23 Emote Competition for a chance to win MANA and be featured in the Community Fashion Show!
Submissions open Feb 16 - March 20
All the details
— Decentraland (@decentraland) February 16, 2023

Emoting on The Runway

Starting February 16, participants can participate until March 20th in the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 Emote event. Decentraland will feature the first-place winning emote in the Community Fashion Show and distribute 800 MANA to them.
The metaverse will also be rewarding second to fifth-place winning emote with 600 MANA.
Decentraland has shared that the contest is open to everyone. Participants must publish the emotes in the Marketplace and submit their best and most unique emotes for the runway by filling out the dedicated form.
Here’s a quick rundown of the rules;
  • Emote must be approved and published in the DCL marketplace before the contest deadline.
  • They should be Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 related and intended for the runway.
  • Participants can submit up to three emotes and can only claim one prize.
  • By submitting emotes, contestants consent to Decentraland using their submissions for marketing.
  • Decentraland will deposit MANA to the creators’ wallet addresses shared in the form.
Creators must share their email with Decentraland, so Decentraland can contact them if their submission has won.
Shibu, Art Director at Decentraland, Isa Souza Gomes, 3D animator and Decentraland, and PeanutButta, Community Manager at Decentraland, will be judging the contest. The judges will evaluate the emotes based on fluidity, movement quality of emotes, uniqueness, fun factor, and the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 use case.
Announcing Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 #MVFW23 will take to the catwalk again, inviting the global community to experience the latest advancements in digital fashion and metaverse interoperability in #Decentraland.
March 28 - 31
@voguebusiness
— Decentraland (@decentraland) December 6, 2022

When is the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023?

Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week is returning in Spring 2023. The fashion event will be held from March 28 to 31st, exhibiting Spring and Summer Fashion articles on virtual catwalks. Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week 2022 was highly successful and welcomed over 108,000 visitors.
This year the event expects to welcome over 200,000 visitors with its curatorial theme of Future Heritage. The fashion show will challenge brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Etro, Selfridges, Dolce & Gabbana, and others to connect the next generation of creators with traditional fashion creators.

On the Flipside

  • Fashion experts and visitors criticized the Metaverse Fashion Week 2022 for its clunky user experience, claiming the graphics looked like they were from the nineties.
  • American Fashion Council CFDA featured exhibits in The Sandbox from brands participating in Metaverse Fashion Week.

Why You Should Care

The Metaverse Fashion Week is a one-of-a-kind metaverse event that has successfully hosted hundreds of thousands of fashion enthusiasts. The upcoming fashion event will feature creations from some of the best names in Fashion. Participants can now create and compete to be showcased among the bests.
