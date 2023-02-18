CleanSpark Boosts Computing Power By 37% With Thousands of New Bitmain Rigs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CleanSpark Boosts Computing Power By 37% With Thousands of New Bitmain Rigs

Cointelegraph By Ana Paula Pereira
2023-02-18 02:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin miner CleanSpark is growing its mining capacity in the United States with the purchase of 20,000 new Antminer S19j Pro+ units for $43.6 million. The acquisition is expected to boost the company’s computing power by 37% and brings the total number of miners purchased during the bear market to 46,500 units.
According to a statement on Feb. 16, CleanSpark will pay $32.3 million for the machines after applying coupons at a 25% discount or a total price per terahash (TH) of approximately $13.25. The Pro+ rigs are 22% more productive than their previous models and are planned to be delivered in batches between March and May.
The company is leveraging the market’s lower rig prices to boost its mining capacity, while Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rebounds. According to data from Hashrate Index, the current price per TH of ASICs of the same Bitcoin mining efficiency are currently at $15.09, well below the $90.72 seen 12 months ago. CleanSpark said the Antminer S19j Pro+ model offers a better return on investment compared to the same ASIC-generation machines.
“After they are fully operational, they are expected to add 2.44 EH/s to CleanSpark’s existing 6.6 EH/s of bitcoin mining computing power (for a total of 9 EH/s), constituting a 37% increase,” noted the company.
Bitcoin ASIC price index. Source: Hashrate Index
CleanSpark claims that the acquired models continue to be more attractive to its operations in the current market conditions. “The S19j Pro+ delivers 122 terahash per machine and saves an average of 2 joules of energy per terahash compared to the S19j Pro model of the same generation.”
A total of 15,000 of the new machines will be delivered to the company’s locations in the city of Washington, Georgia. CleanSpark disclosed in January a $16-million expansion in the site, which is forecasted to increase its hash rate by 2.2 exahashes per second (EH/s), with its total hash rate reaching as high as 8.7 EH/s. The facility was acquired by the company in August last year before taking over Mawson Infrastructure Group’s facility in Sandersville.
Wow. $CLSK has purchased 20,000 Antminer S19j Pro+ units at a 25% discount, bringing the # of #bitcoin mining machines bought in the #bearmarket above 46,500. This is expected to add 2.44 EH/s to our current #BTC #hashrate of 6.6 EH/s. Full release:
— CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) February 16, 2023
After a tough year in 2022 with declining Bitcoin prices and high electricity costs, publicly listed mining companies saw a rise in mining production and hash rates in January, according to an analysis from Hashrate Index. CleanSpark boosted its Bitcoin mining production by 50% during the month, reaching a record monthly production of 697 BTC. Its hash rate rose to 6.6 EH/s from 6.2 EH/s in December.
Other public mining companies, such as Core Scientific, Riot, Marathon and Cipher have seen significant increases in Bitcoin production in the past month, helped by stable electricity prices and better weather conditions in the United States.
View full text