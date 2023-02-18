NBA Top Shot NFTs Now on Apple, Android Mobile Apps

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NBA Top Shot NFTs Now on Apple, Android Mobile Apps

Jerry Christopher - TodayNFTNews
2023-02-18 00:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • NBA Top Shot NFTs are now available on iOS and Android mobile apps
  • The launch of the NBA Top Shot app, in the opinion of Dapper Labs Senior VP, will mark the beginning of their transformation into a mobile-first company.
  • The app will initially be made accessible through Dapper Labs in a limited edition.
With the release of smartphone apps through Apple’s iOS App Store and Google’s Android Play Store, NBA Top Shot, the legally licensed basketball NFT platform that has produced more than $1 billion in sales to date, is moving to mobile.
The native apps are meant to make it easier for NBA Top Shot users to access and purchase digital collectibles while they’re on the road. But for the project’s creator Dapper Labs, which already owns platforms like NFL All Day and UFC Strike and built the Flow blockchain, it’s the first step in the firm’s shift into a mobile-first Web3 company.
Their transition to becoming a mobile-first organization will truly get underway with the release of the NBA Top Shot app, according to Dapper Labs Senior VP of Sports Partnerships Jennifer van Dijk.
Dapper will now be able to “lead the way in what mobile looks like in Web3 and continue our path of wanting to bring everybody to Web3,” she continued.
The app will first be available in a constrained version from Dapper Labs. Users will first have access to their collection of NBA Top Shot NFTs, platform activity, drop notifications, and the ability to buy a starter pack of NFT moments. Over time, more features will be introduced.
The novel aspect of this is the availability of mobile apps for purchasing NFTs. Due to Apple and Google seeking a cut of sales, Web3 businesses and NFT marketplaces have been forced to restrict the ability to transact NFT assets via mobile apps.
This quirk could increase the cost of primary sales for mobile users, but also seriously undermine the concept of user-to-user secondary markets. Where does Apple get its 30% charge in that scenario? Since the IT titan made its position on NFT sales and uses clear, Web3 startups have been struggling to overcome this obstacle.
The post NBA Top Shot NFTs now on Apple, Android mobile apps appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text