Binance Market Update (2023-02-17)
Binance
2023-02-17 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -2.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,346 and $25,260 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,755, down by -3.48%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include COCOS, AKRO, and FIL, up by 35%, 31%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Japan Will Launch Pilot for Issuing Digital Yen in April
- Binance Releases Policy Paper on Building Trust in The Crypto Ecosystem
- Tencent Teams Up With MultiversX to Expand Web3 Strategy
- Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Soar As Elon Musk Announces New Twitter CEO
- BTC Eyes $25K for the First Time Since August As Crypto Markets Add $100B: Market Watch
- CPI shakes the market
Market movers:
- ETH: $1663.94 (-1.25%)
- BNB: $310.3 (-3.63%)
- XRP: $0.3896 (-2.53%)
- ADA: $0.3941 (-3.26%)
- MATIC: $1.433 (+4.64%)
- DOGE: $0.08656 (-2.98%)
- SOL: $22.66 (-4.59%)
- DOT: $6.68 (+1.26%)
- SHIB: $0.0000132 (-3.65%)
- LTC: $99.52 (-1.98%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- COCOS/BUSD (+35%)
- AKRO/BUSD (+31%)
- FIL/BUSD (+19%)
