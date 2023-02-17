Sony Cooperates With Astar Network to Explore Blockchain Technology and Web3

Key Points:

Sony Network Communications has partnered with multichain smart contract network Astar Network to launch the Web3 incubator program.

The Web3 incubator program will be hosted by Singapore-based Startale Labs, a company founded by Astar Network CEO Sota Watanabe.

The company hopes that the program will examine the different issues that blockchain technology may address in their sector.

Astar Network and Sony Network Communications have partnered to develop a Web3 incubation program for initiatives that emphasize the value of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Sony Network Communications is a commercial branch of The Sony Group.

Astar Network CEO Sota Watanabe launched the Singapore-based Web3 tech company Startale Labs, which will administer the Web3 incubation program from mid-March through mid-June of this year. The program’s application period begins on February 17 and ends on March 6.

According to the press release, the goal of the program organized by Sony Network Communications is to explore how blockchain technology can solve problems in their industry. In addition, projects in the program can also be considered for investment by Sony Network Communications.

Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Labs, stated:

“We are pleased to launch the Web3 incubation program with Sony Network Communications, an operating company of the Sony Group, which has been involved in the NFT sector and other Web3 initiatives within the Group. We hope to share the knowledge and resources of both companies. . to provide value to the participants selected for the program and create new use cases and projects.”

Astar Network is one of the first parachains to come to the Polkadot ecosystem. The Incubator program is a component of Astar Network’s continuous collaborations with businesses interested in investigating applications for Web3 technology. In the Web3 hackathon last month, Astar Network collaborated with the world’s largest automaker Toyota.

Our Hackathon, Sponsored by @ToyotaMotorCorp, has commenced! Join the Global Hackathon with 300+ registrants Top-tier blockchain devs competing $100K prizes in $ASTR Kick-off event starts Feb 25th Enrollment end Feb 14th, 23:59 JST https://t.co/dZK9F0cTCd pic.twitter.com/SHsTiJbVxI — Astar, Future of Smart Contracts for Multichain (@AstarNetwork) February 14, 2023

Individuals who are accepted into the program will be split up into 10 to 15 groups, and Dragonfly, Fenbushi Capital, and Alchemy Venture will give sessions.

