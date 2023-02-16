Ethereum Discovered a Critical Bug on Tesnet Ahead of Shanghai Hard Fork

Key Points:

Testing on Ethereum’s Zhejiang testnet prior to the Shanghai hard fork revealed some bugs, but nothing affected the rollout of ETH staking withdrawals.

According to Ethereum Foundation core developer Tim Beiko, the most recent round of testing found several problems, but none of them have altered the suggested dates for the next testnet update.

The developers will also be adding a Hive test for this case.

Several problems were discovered during testing on Ethereum’s Zhejiang testnet prior to the Shanghai hard fork. However, none of them interfered with the implementation of ETH staking withdrawals.

An issue was discovered on testnet Zhejiang, according to Marius VanDerWijden, a core engineer working on Ethereum’s planned Shanghai-Capella upgrade. VanDerWijden said:

“The last 4 and a half stressful hours of debugging culminated in this amazing bug fix. We got reports that geth nodes wouldn’t sync the Zhejiang devnet correctly. The issue was that if a block body was empty (no tx, no withdrawals) we wouldn’t initialize it correctly.”

Tim Beiko, a core developer for Ethereum, claims that this flaw can be “patched quickly.” He said that the test is “easy” for the engineers. The developers will also provide a Hive test just for this scenario.

A stress test involving 600,000 validators, 360,000 of whom updated withdrawal credentials at the time of the fork, was described in the most recent withdrawal devnet release. Client Memory and CPU use spiked, and engineers will assess the ratio of lost to recorded credential update notifications over the next several days, according to Beiko.

First on the call, @vdWijden shared he had found a Shapella bug that showed up during full sync for empty blocks (no txns or withdrawals) https://t.co/Vo4eOP04Kr — timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) February 16, 2023

The Zhejiang testnet’s purpose is to put BLS, a digital signature system intended to combat fraud and withdrawals, under stress. The blocks on the Ethereum testnet are signed and attested by validators to confirm that they all adhere to the consensus guidelines. This issue can be solved with the use of a signature method like BLS.

The stress test also turned up a fault between Prysm, a client for proof-of-stake, and Besu, a client made for permission use cases. The Prysm client needs a specific amount of answers to sync correctly, but Besu’s response restrictions cause it to fall short of that threshold, according to Beiko. The Besu team is investigating the situation.

Ethereum is about to undergo the anticipated Shanghai-Capella upgrade, which will enhance its computing, transactions, and block validation. But, it would most critically enable validators to withdraw their ETH that has been locked on the Proof-of-Stake Beacon Chain, which was released in 2020.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.