The Two Largest Creditors of Mt.Gox Agree to Receive Bitcoin Compensation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Two Largest Creditors of Mt.Gox Agree to Receive Bitcoin Compensation

Foxy - CoinCu
2023-02-17 05:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The two largest creditors of Mt. Gox have decided to receive their bankruptcy recovery payments primarily in bitcoin (BTC).
  • With this settlement, the two creditors will receive 90% of their recoverable amount, and the compensation is expected to be paid by September 30 this year.
  • If you choose to wait until all Mt. Gox is settled, you may get a higher payout, but you may have to wait for another 5 to 9 years.
According to people familiar with the matter, the two largest creditors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange Mt.Gox have accepted compensation payments in Bitcoin, according to Coindesk.
If they choose to receive fiat compensation, the trustees may be forced to sell large amounts of bitcoin due to Mt.Gox, which could cause the price of bitcoin to drop.
Due to the one-time prepayment option, the two creditors of New Zealand crypto exchange Bitcoinica and the Mt.Gox Investment Fund (MGIF) will receive 90% of their recoverable funds and expected compensation ​to be paid on September 30 year. Together, the two make up about a fifth of the total claim of Mt.Gox.
The payments will arrive as part of an early one-time payment option offered to creditors, currently scheduled for September 30. However, the Japanese trustee oversees the process and has a history of being on time.
If you choose to wait until all of Mt.Gox is settled, the sources said you might get a higher payout, but you may have to wait five to nine years.
In theory, this option could offer a slightly higher recoverability. Still, creditors have no guarantee that it will be at least 90% of the recoverable shares guaranteed by the one-time liquidity calculation.
Creditors have until March 10, 2023, to decide whether to receive the proposed early lump sum or continue to wait for a potentially larger payment at an unspecified future date.
Mt.Gox, once the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, was hacked in 2014. Hackers stole 850,000 bitcoins, worth $460 million at the time. The remaining balance of Mt.Gox is about 142,000 bitcoins, 143,000 bitcoin cash (BCH), and 69 billion japan yen.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Website: coincu.com
Foxy
Coincu News
View full text