From 'The Matrix' to the Metaverse: Keanu Reeves' Take on Crypto and NFTs

Murtuza Merchant - Benzinga
2023-02-17 04:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is a vocal advocate of cryptocurrency and its underlying blockchain technology calling them "amazing tools for exchanges and distribution of resources," in a recent interview.

Speaking with Wired, the star of the popular movie "The Matrix," produced by Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD), acknowledged the volatility of cryptocurrencies but added that "to pooh-pooh crypto or the volatility of cryptocurrency, it’s only going to make it better in terms of how it’s safeguarded."

In particular, Reeves is interested in the implications of digital art technologies like AI and NFTs, noting that "there’s NFT digital art."

While he acknowledges the novelty of AI-generated art and NFTs, he is also concerned about the "corporatocracy behind it that’s looking to control those things."

"I think it’s cool, like, look what the cute machines can make!" Reeves said. "But culturally, socially, we’re gonna be confronted by the value of real, or the nonvalue. And then what’s going to be pushed on us? What’s going to be presented to us?"

Reeves' interest in digital art and NFTs led him to become an advisor for the digital art charity The Futureverse Foundation, which funds artists looking to enter the NFT space.

Also Read: ECB Considers Digital Currency To Avoid Dependency On US Big Tech, China's Payment Systems

The charity aims to support artists who are interested in creating digital art and NFTs by providing them with the necessary resources and mentorship.

Reeves previously dismissed NFT art as being "easily reproducible" in an interview to promote "The Matrix Resurrections."

He has since changed his stance and is now more supportive of emerging technology.

"I didn’t understand how it worked, and then when you get involved, and you see it, it’s like, 'Oh, wow.' It's a world, and it's evolving, and it's growing," Reeves said in a recent interview with GQ.

Read Next: Binance Expects Fines To Settle U.S. Regulatory Investigations

Photo: Anna Hanks via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

View full text