Gaming Blockchain Oasys Helps SoftBank Explore Web3 As Network’s Official Validator

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Gaming Blockchain Oasys Helps SoftBank Explore Web3 As Network’s Official Validator

Insha Zia - DailyCoin
2023-02-17 02:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Japanese Mobile Operator SoftBank has announced it is partnering with gaming blockchain Oasys to explore Web3 technologies.
  • The Japanese conglomerate company will act as an official validator on Oasys.
Gaming ecosystem Oasys has announced that Japan-based firm SoftBank has joined as an official validator for the gaming-optimized blockchain. SoftBank will be one of the four companies to join the network, increasing the number of validators to 25.
Oasys will overlook SoftBank’s exploration of Web3 technologies and their integration into society via use cases like Web3 gaming.

Joining a Gaming Oasys

Oasys has been consistently driving the mass adoption of blockchain gaming with ecosystem funds, major collaborations, and valuable contributions. Recently, the gaming blockchain announced the Oasys Ecosystem Fund to focus on early-stage Web3 projects.
The gaming blockchain was keen on investing in decentralized apps, games, infrastructure protocols, and more. Oasys has also recently launched a grant program that will provide OAS, its native token, to deserving projects.
In light of Oasys’ recent developments, SoftBank recognized the platform’s mechanism and technological capabilities, leading to a partnership with them.
Keiichi Makizono, Senior Vice President and CIO of SoftBank, said,
“We are very excited about the Oasys blockchain’s flexible, user-centric architecture, which meets the needs of both users and IP content owners, and look forward to working with Oasys to promote Web3’s social implementation and resolve social issues.”
The partnership between Oasys and SoftBank will extend beyond the Japanese company’s role as a validator into the development of joint collaborative blockchain-based projects in the future.
Oasys has shared that it will introduce three more companies alongside SoftBank in the next batch of validators. However, the gaming blockchain clarified the platform is looking to further “decentralize” the network by enabling public participation in the future.
Oasys proposes to launch a council and remove the limit on validators.
Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, added,
“We are honoured that SoftBank shares our vision for Oasys and has chosen us as a business partner for Web3. With SoftBank coming onboard as a validator, Oasys will not only expand the stability and ecosystem of the Oasys chain, but also aim to strengthen business collaboration with Oasys. We look forward to working with SoftBank to develop the blockchain gaming industry by fostering relationships and synergies with its group companies and partners.”

On the Flipside

  • The price of OAS, Oasys’ native token, surged 16%, increasing from $0.09 to $0.1073 at press time. It has yet to be determined if the SoftBank partnership announcement caused the increase or the market.
  • OAS trading volume soared by an impressive $92.76% to $4.9 million.

Why You Should Care

Softbank is one of the largest conglomerates based in Japan. The company has about $419 billion in assets under management and is quickly becoming a noted investor in crypto companies. The firm’s interest in Oasys could help the gaming blockchain in its mission to lay the foundation for its ecosystem and fund its efforts.
Read how Oasys is driving mass adoption with its fund:
Gaming Blockchain Oasys Launches Ecosystem Fund to Drive Adoption.
Learn about the top NFT games from 2022:
Top 12 NFT Games to Play in 2022.
View full text