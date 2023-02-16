NFT Marketplace Rarible Expands Aggregation to Tezos

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible is adding support for Tezos on its aggregated marketplace, the company said Thursday. The addition of Tezos follows the recent announcement that Rarible would begin aggregating Polygon-based listings.

Alexander Salnikov, co-founder of Rarible, told CoinDesk the company chose to integrate Tezos marketplaces into its aggregation tool in an effort to court crypto-native artists as well as collectors that favor sustainability.

Through its aggregation tool, collectors on Rarible will be able to purchase Tezos-based NFTs from marketplaces such as Objkt, fxhash, Teia and Versum.

“Tezos is very big among artist communities, among the exact community that Rarible started with,” said Salnikov. “Tezos landed with the most crypto native culture … it’s a carbon neutral chain, it is decentralized, it is more or less one of the chains that achieved scalability and lower transaction costs without compromising decentralization.”

“Rarible and Tezos also share a mutual respect for artists when it comes to creator royalties,” the company said in a press release, noting that to date, all Tezos marketplaces honor creator royalties, as does Rarible.

In addition to Tezos, Rarible has integrated support for Polygon NFTs listed on leading marketplace OpenSea. Salnikov told CoinDesk that because large-scale brands such as Starbucks are planning to deploy their Web3 initiatives on Polygon, the chain’s popularity is on its way to mainstream adoption.

Rarible has been building out its toolkit for creators for the past several months. In October 2022, Rarible launched its aggregator tool, which pulls NFT listings from competitor marketplaces and bolsters collectors’ access. In January, Rarible deployed its marketplace builder tool on Polygon, to allow creators to build custom marketplaces surrounding their NFT collections.

