Web3 Firm Unstoppable Domains and Crypto Browser Opera Expand Digital Identity Offerings

Crypto web domain provider Unstoppable Domains is expanding its reach through new domain offerings on Web3 browser Opera.

Unstoppable, which initially teamed up with Opera in April 2021 to offer support for its .crypto and .zil domains, will now grant users access to Polygon-based domain names such as .nft, .wallet, and .x. In doing so, Unstoppable will expand users’ access to their online digital identities, as well as allow Opera crypto wallet holders to use their domains to transfer cryptocurrencies.

Sandy Carter, senior vice president at Unstoppable Domains, told CoinDesk the partnership will allow it to grow its support of digital identities.

“Opera has over 11 million users, so they're huge, and the fact that they are a Web3 browser really enables us to jointly bring the power of digital identity to all of their users,” said Carter. “We believe that utility is greater than hype, and this enables us to bring yet another form of utility to all of the users of Unstoppable.”

In order to help onboard users in digitizing their identities, Opera is giving away free .nft domains to users that register with their Twitter handles.

After raising $65 million in a Series A funding round in July, Unstoppable Domains has been building its presence as an identity provider in the Web3 space. In December, the company integrated data services Etherscan and Polyscan to allow users to trace blockchain data on Unstoppable’s domains. Last month, the company teamed up with metaverse platform Ready Player Me to integrate avatars into a user’s digital identity profiles.