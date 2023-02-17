Theta Network to Enable Collaborative Machine Learning With New Partnership

Blockchain video delivery network Theta Labs has partnered with the artificial intelligence (AI) platform FedML to enable collaborative machine learning on content recommendation and generative AI.

In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the two firms said that the partnership would focus on the collaborative training of large-scale generative AI models, allowing the Theta TV community to contribute personal preferences and compute resources in training and deploying AI models to enhance personalized recommendations and advertisements through FedML.

Internet-scale collaborative/federated training and serving of AI models for content recommendation. Source: FedML

According to the FedML team, Theta’s Edge Network, which is operated by many decentralized nodes across the globe, is a good fit for distributed computing required for collaborative machine learning and other AI use cases. FedML co-founder and CEO Salman Avestimehr said the partnership combines two visions to enable collaborative AI within the Web3 space. He further explained that:

“Ad recommendation and generative AI are just two immediate applications, where there is an immediate need for people to contribute their private data into the training of the machine learning models that they all benefit from.”

Meanwhile, Theta Labs co-founder and CEO Mitch Liu said that the partnership unlocks a new use case for Theta’s edge nodes by unlocking AI and machine learning development at a “distributed, global level.”

One of the most popular recently-released developments in the AI space has been ChatGPT, an AI helper tool developed by OpenAI. On Dec. 19, 2022, Cointelegraph spoke with various Web3 professionals to get their thoughts on how the new development can impact the Web3 space. HashEx CEO Dmitry Mishunin said that it could either go great by enhancing security in the long term or wrong, like dystopian fiction.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of the Hashing It Out Podcast with Cointelegraph’s Elisha Owusu Akyaw, Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik spoke about how AI will be integrated into the crypto user experience. According to Svanevik, AI will play a major role in the future of the crypto space.