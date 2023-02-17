Matter Labs Says ZkSync 2.0 Entering New ‘Era’ With Re-Brand and Developer Rollout

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Matter Labs Says ZkSync 2.0 Entering New ‘Era’ With Re-Brand and Developer Rollout

Sam Kessler - CoinDesk
2023-02-17 07:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

As the race between Ethereum scaling platforms heats up, Matter Labs is rebranding zkSync 2.0, its much-hyped ZK rollup platform, as it embarks on a final phase of development before opening up to users.

Starting today, project builders that pre-registered for the the newly-dubbed “zkSync Era” platform will be able deploy their apps onto the network for the first time. The Era chain will be closed to general users, but app developers will be allowed to test their code in preparation for a full launch sometime in the coming months.

“People were expecting zkEVMs to arrive five years from now, but here we are, and it’s actually fully working,” Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski told CoinDesk.

According to Gluchowski, zkSync Era has over “200 projects lined up” to deploy on its platform.

Matter Labs told CoinDesk that it is fully open-sourcing Era’s code, as long-promised, and is re-naming the legacy zkSync 1.0 platform to “zkSync Lite.”

ZK-What?

So-called zero knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machines (zkEVMs) like zkSync Era represent a new breed of Ethereum rollup projects – “layer 2” blockchains that allow users to transact on Ethereum with greater speeds and lower fees.

Layer 2 rollups like zkSync Era bundle up user transactions and then pass them down to the “Layer 1” Ethereum blockchain, where they are “settled” using the main chain’s battle-tested security apparatus. Like other upcoming zkEVMs, zkSync Era uses zero-knoweldge proofs to power its systems under the hood. Unlike earlier ZK rollups (such as zkSync Lite, which could only handle certain kinds of applications), “zkEVMs” like zkSync Era should be able to support any existing Ethereum app.

Matter Labs has raised over $200 million so far to build out its zkEVM platform. Along with other zkEVM builders, Matter is betting that zero-knowledge cryptography will, in the long term, offer a more secure and efficient alternative to “optimistic” technology – the mechanism that powers quicker-to-market rollup incumbents like Arbitrum and Optimism.

Read more: What Are Rollups? ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups Explained

The Rollup Race

Matter Labs’ announcement comes a day after a major competitor in the zkEVM space, the Ethereum scaling giant Polygon, locked in March 27 as its official launch date. A blog post from Polygon did not specify exactly what features its zkEVM “beta” will include when it deploys on Ethereum’s main network, but the team boasted that the March launch date would officially make Polygon zkEVM the first zkEVM to market.

Matter Labs would not say when its own network would launch in full, emphasizing that the decision will be “dictated by security considerations” and will depend on how the network performs after it opens up to developers.

“We put security above marketing hype,” Gluchowski told CoinDesk.

Gluchowski framed Matter Labs’ “Fair Onboarding” stage as a landmark achievement for the Ethereum ecosystem.

“It's more than just a milestone,” said Gluchowski. “It's the first time in history that projects can actually deploy on a ZK rollup on Ethereum.”

View full text