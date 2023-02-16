BAYC Announces Dookey Dash Winner

SNEAK PEEK

Mongraal became the winner of the Dookey Dash game.

To check results, all Sewer Pass holders can now change the information on their credentials.

Users may manufacture their own “Sewer Pass” NFTs to use as a power source during the event.

Bored Ape Yacht Club tweeted on February 16, 2023, that the winner of Dookey Dash, Mongraal, has won the key for some new reveals.

Many have dashed, more have dookey’d, but one person arrived. Congratulations to @Mongraal, the Key is yours! pic.twitter.com/FXNi2yrJIV — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) February 15, 2023

All Sewer Pass holders may now update the information on their passes to check final scores. On March 8, 2023, you will be capable of summoning the power source using the pass. On February 22nd, all Sewer Pass holders can re-enter the sewer for a chance to acquire a partner trait for their Power Sources during a bonus round called Toad Mode. This will be a distinct scoreboard.

According to the score review procedure, just 2% of all results were changed. Even though the rating is now set to 0, players can still play Toad Mode for an opportunity to outperform The Summoning.

Over 25,000 people took part in the “Dookey Dash” competition, which was exclusively available to Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT owners. Members might create their own “Sewer Pass” NFTs to use as a source of power in the event.

Secondary sales of the Sewer Pass NFTs reached 36,000 ETH, or about $60 million, since they started on January 18, when the producers of the Ethereum NFTs announced the gaming competition with the guarantee that the top player would get a secret prize. Boosters cost between 0.25 ETH and 2.5 ETH for a score of 250,000 or higher.

