BTC Eyes $25K for the First Time Since August As Crypto Markets Add $100B: Market Watch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BTC Eyes $25K for the First Time Since August As Crypto Markets Add $100B: Market Watch

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2023-02-16 09:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin registered one of its most impressive daily price increases in a while by skyrocketing from $21,500 to a six-month high of almost $25,000.
The alternative coins have followed suit, marking notable gains. OKB, FTM, APT, and NEAR lead the way with double-digit increases.

Bitcoin Neared $25K

The past several days were relatively negative for bitcoin, which dropped from over $24,000 to $21,500 amid the ongoing regulatory scrutiny by the SEC and other US watchdogs. Then came the US CPI numbers, after which BTC dropped below $21,500.
After some enhanced volatility in the following hours, bitcoin found itself trading around $21,500 yesterday. At this point, though, the entire landscape changed.
The primary cryptocurrency initiated one of its largest green candles in months and soared from $21,500 to $24,900 (on Bitstamp), registering its highest price tag since August 15. Despite retracing by a few hundred dollars since then, BTC is still more than 11% up on the day, as Mike Novogratz predicted $30,000 by the end of March.
Its market capitalization has jumped to $475 billion for the first time in months. Its dominance over the altcoins has gone up to 42.7%, meaning that the metric is up by over 1% in just a day.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

Altcoins See Massive Gains

As typically happens when there’s strong volatility with BTC, the alternative coins follow suit in a similar fashion. Ethereum trades close to $1,700 following a 9% daily surge. Just a few days ago, the second-largest cryptocurrency had dipped beneath $1,500.
Binance Coin, which was affected in the SEC-Paxos-BUSD drama, traded at $290 earlier this week. However, BNB currently sits above $320 after an 8% increase.
Similar gains are evident from Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Litecoin, and many others.
OKB has soared by over 15% in the past 24 hours and tapped a new all-time high inches away from $50. More double-digit price pumps come from NEAR, APT, FTM, and other lower-cap alts.
Overall, the crypto market cap has added roughly $100 billion in a day and is well above $1.1 trillion now.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post BTC Eyes $25K for the First Time Since August as Crypto Markets Add $100B: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text