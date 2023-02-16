copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-16)
Binance
2023-02-16 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, up by 8.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,125 and $24,914 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,613, up by 11.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX, DREP, and ACH, up by 109%, 61%, and 47%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Short Trades Make Up 90% of $200M in Losses As Bitcoin, Ether Surge
- GQ Magazine to Launch Its First NFT Collection Linked to Real-World Rewards
- CZ: Stablecoins are important, but they need better transparency and reserves
- CZ: There are currently many projects waiting for IEO and it will only be done in an orderly manner
- CZ: Only hold BTC and BNB, and do not engage in any market-related trading operations
- CZ: BNB Greenfield will open up new scenarios for BNB in the storage field, and most people underestimate its potential
Market movers:
- ETH: $1684.92 (+8.76%)
- BNB: $322 (+8.05%)
- XRP: $0.3998 (+4.55%)
- ADA: $0.4074 (+5.96%)
- MATIC: $1.3694 (+10.52%)
- DOGE: $0.08922 (+3.18%)
- SOL: $23.74 (+9.70%)
- DOT: $6.597 (+6.47%)
- SHIB: $0.0000137 (+6.04%)
- LTC: $101.53 (+5.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
