Binance Market Update (2023-02-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, up by 8.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,125 and $24,914 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,613, up by 11.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX , DREP , and ACH , up by 109%, 61%, and 47%, respectively.

