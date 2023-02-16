Wyoming Lawmakers Pass Bill to Prevent Forced Disclosure of Private Keys

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Wyoming Lawmakers Pass Bill to Prevent Forced Disclosure of Private Keys

Cointelegraph By Brayden Lindrea
2023-02-16 16:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Wyoming lawmakers have passed a bill that will prohibit courts in the state from forcing someone to disclose their digital asset private keys, with one minor exception.
The bill was passed through the Wyoming House of Representative in the state’s 67th general session of 2023 on Feb. 15.
If the bill is approved by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, the law will come into effect on Jul. 1, 2023.
The new law — W.S. 34-29-107 — titled “Production of private keys; prohibition.” Source: The State of Wyoming Legislature.
“No person shall be compelled to produce a private key or make a private key known to any other person in any civil, criminal, administrative, legislative or other proceeding[s]” in the state of Wyoming, the incoming law reads.
The law includes any private keys associated with digital assets, one’s digital identity or any other interests or rights to which the private key provides.
BIG STUFF--today the #Wyoming legislature passed a bill prohibiting compelled disclosure of private keys (w/ some exceptions), by a veto-proof majority! CONGRATS to @rothfuss @JaredSOlsen @itsmikeyin & special thx @ChristopherA. Next stop @governorgordonhttps://t.co/qu0OoWMzKO
— Caitlin Long ⚡️ (@CaitlinLong_) February 16, 2023
The minor exception comes where a public key is unavailable or unable to disclose details of the digital asset, digital identity or other interest or right.
However, the act also states that the new law will not bar one from being compelled “to produce, sell, transfer, convey or disclose a digital asset, digital identity or other interest or right” which a private key could provide access to.
It also doesn’t prevent one from being compelled to “disclose information about the digital asset, digital identity or other interest or right.”
The new law — W.S. 34-29-107 — will be titled “Production of private keys; prohibition.”
The private keys legislation comes under Chapter 29 — Digital Assets which is a subset of Title 34 — Property, Conveyances and Security Transactions.
The passing of the bill comes as the private key law has been in the works since as early as September 2019.
Wyoming has long been touted as one of the most crypto-friendly states in the U.S.
It was the first state in the U.S. to declare a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) in July, 2021 and has previously considered a state-issued stablecoin in February, 2022 — however it appears that those endeavors haven’t progressed too much since then.
View full text