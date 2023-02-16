GQ Magazine to Launch Its First NFT Collection Linked to Real-World Rewards

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

GQ Magazine to Launch Its First NFT Collection Linked to Real-World Rewards

Rosie Perper - CoinDesk
2023-02-16 03:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Men's fashion magazine GQ will release its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection that grants holders access to a magazine subscription, merchandise and live events.
Titled "GQ3 Issue 001: Change Is Good," the collection is made up of 1,661 NFTs linked to one-of-a-kind art pieces created by artists Chuck Anderson, REO, Kelsey Niziolek and Serwah Attafuah. Each token allows holders to claim additional rewards such as a GQ magazine subscription, a curated GQ box of products, exclusive merchandise and a ticket to the inaugural GQ3 party in April. Holders will also have access to a special Discord channel and will receive priority access to future releases.
Each artist created over 100 unique traits that were algorithmically combined to create the artwork in the series. The NFTs will be priced at 0.1957 ETH (about $330) each – a nod to the year GQ was founded. The collection will mint in phases on March 8, beginning with an allowlist of active members from GQ's Discord.
GQ joins a number of legacy publications that have started to embrace Web3 with mixed results. Cable news network CNN launched its NFT marketplace Vault in June 2021 and shut it down in October 2022, prompting some community members to accuse the platform of orchestrating a rug pull. Meanwhile, TIME Magazine launched its "TIMEPieces" NFT collection in September 2021 featuring artwork from over 40 artists, growing its project to over 11,450 pieces to date.
View full text