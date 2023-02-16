GQ Magazine to Launch Its First NFT Collection Linked to Real-World Rewards

Men's fashion magazine GQ will release its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection that grants holders access to a magazine subscription, merchandise and live events.

Titled "GQ3 Issue 001: Change Is Good," the collection is made up of 1,661 NFTs linked to one-of-a-kind art pieces created by artists Chuck Anderson, REO, Kelsey Niziolek and Serwah Attafuah. Each token allows holders to claim additional rewards such as a GQ magazine subscription, a curated GQ box of products, exclusive merchandise and a ticket to the inaugural GQ3 party in April. Holders will also have access to a special Discord channel and will receive priority access to future releases.

Each artist created over 100 unique traits that were algorithmically combined to create the artwork in the series. The NFTs will be priced at 0.1957 ETH (about $330) each – a nod to the year GQ was founded. The collection will mint in phases on March 8, beginning with an allowlist of active members from GQ's Discord.

GQ joins a number of legacy publications that have started to embrace Web3 with mixed results. Cable news network CNN launched its NFT marketplace Vault in June 2021 and shut it down in October 2022, prompting some community members to accuse the platform of orchestrating a rug pull. Meanwhile, TIME Magazine launched its "TIMEPieces" NFT collection in September 2021 featuring artwork from over 40 artists, growing its project to over 11,450 pieces to date.