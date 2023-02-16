Stanford Research Director, Former Dean Revealed to Be Bankman-Fried's Bond Signers

A federal judge ruled that the names of Sam Bankman-Fried's bond co-signers should be revealed after Bankman-Fried did not apply to the appeals court.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the Southern District of New York, originally ruled in favor of news organizations, including CoinDesk, who argued the names of Bankman-Fried's signers were of public interest, but stated the ruling pending appeal. While Bankman-Fried's attorneys filed a notice that they would appeal, they did not file the actual appeal, he said in a new ruling Wednesday.

The signers were revealed to be Stanford's Andreas Paepcke and Larry Kramer, who put up $200,000 and $500,000 respectively. Bankman-Fried's parents are both Stanford instructors. Paepcke is a senior research scientist, while Kramer is a former Dean at Stanford.

Bankman-Fried was arrested last December, but released on a $250 million bond. His parents signed for the bond, putting their Stanford home up as collateral. The names of the other two signers were initially redacted.

UPDATE (Feb. 15, 2023, 18:47 UTC): Adds additional detail.