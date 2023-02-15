Exchange
Brazil to Host First-Ever Bitcoin Beach Carnival

Tadas Klimasevskis - DailyCoin
2023-02-15 16:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Praia Bitcoin Brazil initiative will host the first Bitcoin carnival.
  • The event will feature workshops and lessons for attendees.
  • Brazil’s national bank began accepting crypto this week.
The Bitcoin education initiative Praia Bitcoin Brazil will host its inaugural Bitcoin Carnival in Jericoacoara. The project aims to build a sustainable circular economy for the unbanked and impoverished citizens in the country.
The social project has attracted substantial attention since its launch and was awarded by Blockchain for Humanity as the leading “social project with the greatest impact in the world” during a presentation at LaBitConf Argentina 2022. The conference aims to teach people how to practically use Bitcoin, providing a roadmap for merchants accepting cryptocurrency payments in the region.
Enquanto o povo estiver curtindo o pão e circo em mais um feriadinho nacional, faça a diferença no verdadeiro carnaval!Venha para a 1ª Conferência Praia Bitcoin em Jericoacoara de 18 a 21 de fevereiro15 palestras 1 recorde mundialIngressos Aquihttps://t.co/bkAcj1MVoA pic.twitter.com/sufuD5QtBx
— Praia Bitcoin Brazil (@BitcoinBeachBR) February 7, 2023

Brazilians Are Keen on Crypto

The latest polls reveal that Brazil and the Latin American region overall have the highest demand for cryptocurrencies around the globe. Social injustice, lack of education opportunities, and the greediness of legacy financial institutions raised many issues in the 217-million-people country. To solve the issue, Bitcoin Beach Brazil aims to teach the audience about the Bitcoin Lightning Network and how it can be used for everyday transactions, including taxes.
This comes in the wake of the oldest Brazilian national bank starting to accept cryptocurrency payments for taxes. Furthermore, the Brazilian government has been preparing the legislation for this innovative move since November 2022, when Bitcoin (BTC) was officially adopted as a means of payment.
@liron give a follow to communities around the world using Lightning daily: @LakeBitcoin @BitcoinEkasi @BitcoinBeachBR @BitcoinJungleCR @BitcoinIslandPH @motivngoglobalAt @BitcoinBeachBR kids buy fruit for 10 sats over Lightning https://t.co/DIbvZygQQq
— Galoy (@GaloyMoney) February 15, 2023

Bitcoin Put into Practice at the Beach

The four-day celebration will start on February 18th, 2023, and will include a Bitcoin-themed carnival performance and six well-known key speakers. Hence, for crypto enthusiasts wanting to attend the biggest Bitcoin event in Brazil, there are three options:
  • VIP ticket for 0.021 BTC.
  • Tourist ticket for 0.005 BTC.
  • Resident ticket for 0.000021 BTC.
In a nutshell, all three types of event tickets will grant access to the lectures. Still, only VIP tickets give a chance to participate in exclusive workshops and VIP dinner meetups with the most prominent figures at the conference. In contrast, the resident tickets are available only for locals.
Fruits for 10 sats at the School In Jericoacoara @BitcoinBeachBR pic.twitter.com/8MhAVFx3m9
— Palavra de Satoshi (@PalavraSatoshi) February 15, 2023

On the Flipside

  • The public interest in cryptocurrencies is also due to the fear of inflation. According to a recent study by Gemini, most Latin Americans put more trust into stablecoins pegged to the United States Dollar than their currencies due to the frequent economic turmoil.

Why You Should Care

Bitcoin educational events can help increase the financial literacy of the general public and accelerate the adoption of crypto payments.
View full text