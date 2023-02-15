CZ: Stablecoins are important, but they need better transparency and reserves

When Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was asked in a Twitter AMA on how he viewed the strong link between stablecoins and the U.S. dollar, he said that stablecoins are very important at this stage. Most stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. dollar as most individuals that engage in cryptocurrency transactions require U.S. dollars. In the future, there may be more non-U.S. dollar stablecoins such as Japanese yen stablecoins and Singapore dollar stablecoins. It is critical that stablecoins have better transparency and reserves.