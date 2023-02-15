copy link
create picture
more
CZ: Only hold BTC and BNB, and do not engage in any market-related trading operations
Binance
2023-02-15 09:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said in a Twitter AMA that he does not personally hold any NFTs because he is not an art collector, but he does not doubt the burgeoning technology. He currently only holds BTC and BNB, and he does not engage in any market-related trading operations.
View full text