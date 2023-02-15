copy link
CZ: BNB Greenfield will open up new scenarios for BNB in the storage field, and most people underestimate its potential
2023-02-15 09:51
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said in a Twitter AMA that most people underestimate the potential of BNB Greenfield. BNB Greenfield provides a vast array of opportunities for BNB in the field of data storage. More people will realize its impact on the market when it goes live, "BNB cannot belong to only one chain, more chains will be launched in the future, and BNB will be more decentralized."
