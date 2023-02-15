copy link
create picture
more
CZ: The South Korean market has always been important to Binance, and is eyeing acquisitions of local exchanges in South Korea
Binance
2023-02-15 09:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) responded to the question of his view on the South Korean market on Twitter AMA. Binance has been paying close attention to the development of the Korean market. He noted that the South Korean market is essential to Binance as South Korea has the most active crypto market in Asia. "We have been paying attention to the acquisition of local Korean trading institutions since 6 months ago."
View full text