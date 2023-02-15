Binance Market Update (2023-02-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 2.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,540 and $22,333 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,128, up by 1.79%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include STG , CFX , and DUSK , up by 21%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Market movers: