BTC Back Above $22000, Crypto Daily TV 15/2/2023

Amara Khatri - CryptoDaily
2023-02-15 10:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

In Todays Headline TV CryptoDaily News:

BTC rebounds above 22 000.

Bitcoin regained a foothold comfortably above $22,000, despite tepid January U.S. consumer price index data. BTC had been lingering below $22,000 for the previous five days amid growing investor concerns about stablecoin regulation and U.S. central bank inflation-fighting measures.

Crypto nowhere to be seen on Super Bowl night.

Coinbase, FTX and Crypto.com took the stage in 2022's Super Bowl ads. But this year they were nowhere to be seen as several of them have either filed for bankruptcy, slashed their budget and reduced their headcount.

SEC could reshape Ethereum’s staking landscape.

A surprise settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Kraken, a leading crypto exchange platform, raised existential questions for the future of “staking” on blockchains like Ethereum, and might help to decentralize the Ethereum network and force service providers to clarify how they earn yield for retail investors.

BTC/USD exploded 2.1% in the last session.

The Bitcoin-Dollar pair skyrocketed 2.1% in the last session. The CCI is giving a positive signal. Support is at 211951 and resistance at 221911.

The CCI is currently in positive territory.

ETH/USD skyrocketed 3.3% in the last session.

The Ethereum-Dollar pair skyrocketed 3.3% in the last session. The Stochastic indicator is giving a negative signal. Support is at 1437.0867 and resistance at 1559.9667.

The Stochastic indicator is currently in negative territory.

XRP/USD skyrocketed 2.2% in the last session.

The Ripple-Dollar pair gained 2.2% in the last session after rising as much as 2.6% during the session. The Stochastic-RSI is giving a positive signal, going against our overall technical analysis. Support is at 0.3539 and resistance at 0.3864.

The Stochastic-RSI is currently in positive territory.

LTC/USD skyrocketed 4.4% in the last session.

The Litecoin-Dollar pair skyrocketed 4.4% in the last session. The ROC is giving a positive signal. Support is at 84.871 and resistance at 98.051.

The ROC is currently in positive territory.

Daily Economic Calendar:

UK Core Consumer Price Index

The Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the changes in the prices of goods and services, excluding food and energy. The UK's Core Consumer Price Index will be released at 07:00 GMT, the US Industrial Production at 14:15 GMT, the Eurozone's Trade Balance at 10:00 GMT.

US Industrial Production

Industry is a basic category of business activity. Changes in the volume of the physical output of the nation's factories, mines and utilities are measured by the index of the industrial production.

EMU Trade Balance

The Trade Balance is the total difference between exports and imports of goods and services. A positive value shows a trade surplus, while a negative value represents a trade deficit.

JP Exports

The Exports measure of the total exports of goods and services by the local economy. A steady demand for exports helps to support growth in the trade surplus. Japan's Exports will be released at 23:50 GMT, the US Retail Sales at 13:30 GMT, the Eurozone's Industrial Production at 10:00 GMT.

US Retail Sales

The Retail Sales measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly percent changes reflect the rate of change of such sales.

EMU Industrial Production

Industry is a basic category of business activity. Changes in the volume of the physical output of the nation's factories, mines and utilities are measured by the index of the industrial production.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
