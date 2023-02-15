Shiba Inu Lead Developer Reveals Shibarium Official Logo Ahead of Launch

Shibarium edges closer to its launch as Kusama reveals the official logo of the L2 network.

Some prominent Shiba Inu influencers have revealed the official logo of the cryptocurrency’s upcoming layer-2 network Shibarium ahead of its launch. SHIB Knight, a famous Shiba Inu influencer, took to Twitter yesterday to share the “confirmed” logo of Shibarium with other members of the SHIBArmy.

A few minutes later, another Shiba Inu influencer Lucie also shared the same image while describing it as the confirmed logo of Shibarium.

It is noteworthy that Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed the image as the official logo of Shibarium by using it as his cover photo on Twitter. While the images shared by the influencers only showed the logo, the one used as Kusama’s Twitter cover photo contains both the logo and the “Shibarium” inscription by the side.

As expected, the logo has the Shiba Inu mascot with different spikes surrounding it.

In an attempt to explain the idea behind the logo, a prominent Shiba Inu influencer Scorchia said:

“The new Shibarium logo represents how the SHIB community will grow through connections.”

Interestingly, the development suggests that the launch date for the public beta of the L2 network is around the corner. It is noteworthy that Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects within the Shiba Inu community. While the community is eager to know when the L2 blockchain will launch, the team behind the project has refused to give a fixed date.

With the community still pushing to find out when Shibarium Beta will go live, Kusama disclosed that the L2 network would launch before May. Kusama further revealed that he would not release Shibarium Beta until Kaal Dhairya, a Shiba Inu developer, has finished mourning his deceased father.

However, he promised to release a series of Medium blog posts starting today to introduce the world to Shibarium.

Following Kusama’s announcement, it is evident that Shibarium will soon be joining other L2 blockchains on the Ethereum network, including Optimism. The upcoming network is expected to solve Ethereum-related problems like expense, scalability, and speed.