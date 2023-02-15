Crypto Trading Platform Talos Announces Tie-Up With Payment Services Provider BCB Group

Digital assets trading platform Talos will work with crypto payment services provider BCB Group to provide clients of both firms with access to a suite of front-, middle- and back-office trading services, the companies said in a statement Wednesday.

BCB, based in London, is a banking partner for investors in foreign exchange and crypto, allowing them to load fiat currency and cryptocurrencies for payments, operations and trading purposes. Talos’ end-to-end trading platform offers market connectivity, smart order routing and execution algorithms.

Talos raised $105 million in a Series B funding round last May, with investments from financial services giants Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BNY Mellon (BK). The fundraising round gave the company a $1.25 billion valuation.

It announced three key hires in September as part of its global expansion, with Frank van Zegveld joining the firm as head of sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.