Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Soar As Elon Musk Announces New Twitter CEO

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Soar As Elon Musk Announces New Twitter CEO

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2023-02-16 09:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Elon Musk, who is still searching for a new Twitter CEO, jokingly introduced a dog as Twitter’s new CEO, sending the prices of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki soaring. At press time, all three meme coins saw significant price appreciation, with DOGE up 6.1%, Shiba Inu up 4.3%, and FLOKI up 39%.
“The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” Musk wrote, sharing a picture of a Shiba Inu dog sitting behind a desk wearing a black sweater with the word CEO on it. On the desk is a contract from Twitter, where the position “Chief Executive Officer,” the name “Floki” and a signature in the form of a paw print can be seen.
The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023
In a follow-up tweet, Musk also wrote, “So much better than that other guy,” to which Dogecoin creator Billy Markus replied, “I guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job.” Musk replied to Shibetoshi Nakamoto’s comment, writing with a wink, “He is perfect for the job.”
Elon Musk followed up these tweets with two more others. The first shows the Shiba Inu dog with apparent balance sheets. Musk commented: “He’s great with numbers!” The second shows the Twitter CEO in a Steve Jobs-like outfit, with Musk adding that he has style.
He’s great with numbers! pic.twitter.com/auv5M1stUS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Will Twitter’s New CEO Be Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Friendly?

The tweets come at a time when Elon Musk is increasingly facing pressure from the mainstream media for his actions and outspoken stance on free speech. In December of last year, Musk said he would step down as Twitter CEO once he finds someone who can keep the platform “alive.”
At the time, Musk claimed that Twitter was headed toward bankruptcy and that the new CEO would face a daunting task. However, despite falling advertising revenue, Musk recently claimed that the company is no longer in danger as it is “on track to break-even.”
His recent tweets could possibly indicate that Musk may have found a successor, although this is pure speculation at this point. The billionaire could be using the Shiba Inu images as a fun way to wrap up the news before an official announcement is made.
Whether a bias towards Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Floki was a prerequisite for the job can also only be speculated.
But it is worth noting that Musk is not only pumping the price of Dogecoin with his tweets this time, but also Shiba Inu and FLOKI.
The price increase of SHIB might come from the fact that lead developer Shytoshi Kusama also responded to Musk’s tweet with a smiley face. Meanwhile, the name of the new CEO “Floki” is a welcome cause for a rally for the meme coin community.
At press time, the Dogecoin price stood at $0.0859. A daily close above the 200-day EMA (blue line) could be a bullish signal.
View full text