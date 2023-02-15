South Korea’s Crypto Firms Will Have to Self-Regulate Under New Guidance

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

South Korea’s Crypto Firms Will Have to Self-Regulate Under New Guidance

Lavender Au - CoinDesk
2023-02-15 01:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

South Korean securities firms and token issuers now have some clarity on how security tokens are defined under new guidance published Monday.

South Korea's Financial Services Commission has defined security tokens as tokens that are digitized using distributed ledger technology, thus bringing the country in line with other jurisdictions in the wider Asia region.

Under this guidance, the onus will first fall on firms to regulate themselves.

“South Korea's approach of tying the scope of security token offerings back to the definition of securities is broadly aligned with other regulators such as Singapore and Hong Kong,” said Angela Ang, senior policy adviser at blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs and a former regulator at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The regulatory clarity “should encourage digital asset innovation in South Korea's capital markets,” Ang said.

Before the guidance was released, traditional securities firms had been cautious about entering the market.

“The basic stance that the securities law may apply to tokens was similar [to the U.S.],” said Mooni Kim, foreign attorney at law firm Kim & Chang. “The question of ‘How?’ always followed.”

Players in traditional finance that already hold securities licenses are already responding. One is Shinhan Investment and Securities, one of the country’s largest securities companies, which has invited other companies to join an alliance to inform investors of the benefits of token securities and set standards and best practices for issuing and trading.

“Securities firms seem to have some hope for it, but I don’t think it will impact our business that much,” said a crypto exchange executive who spoke on condition of anonymity to preserve his relationship with local regulators. He said that he did not see the guidance as a sign that the regulators were encouraging the crypto industry.

“Securities are already available on the securities market,” he said. “Perhaps accurately defining the asset types should come first.”

He said that he was waiting on the outcome of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit again Ripple. He doesn’t want South Korea to rush ahead of the rest of the world when it came to regulating.

“It’s good for investors,” this executive said of the guidance, because the “Korea Securities Depository will control the total amount of issued assets and keep an eye on token issuers.”

Last year, South Korean gaming company Wemade allegedly gave a false disclosure on the number of Wemix tokens it issued, leading to major crypto exchanges to delist Wemix.

Self-assessment

Legislators will next reshape key existing laws to cover security tokens. Regulators will propose amendments to the Capital Markets Act and the Electronic Securities Act, which will be put forward to the National Assembly in the first half of this year.

Following the collapse of the Terra system's UST stablecoin last year, South Korea’s regulators have worked towards tougher protections for consumers and drafting a regulatory framework for the crypto industry, which will eventually take shape in the Digital Asset Basic Act.

Still, firms will be taking the first step by self-regulating. The guidance requires interested parties, such as issuers and brokers, to determine whether or not a token is a security.

Crypto players will have to go through their own classification and assess their related tokens to see if they have to put themselves forward to be regulated under the securities regime, Kim said.

Firms that don’t hold securities-related licenses will have to go through the process of obtaining licenses which can take one to two years, depending on the licenses and the business model of the company.

Ang expects to see growing pains as businesses and regulators reach agreement on what is and what is not a security.

Still, “the FSC provides detailed guidance to help inform that decision and will likely assess each determination on a case-by-case basis,” Ang said.

View full text