Snoop Dogg Donates 22 NFTs to LA County Museum of Art

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will exhibit NFTs.

22 NFT art pieces were donated by art collector Cozomo de’ Medici.

Highlights include Art Blocks, Crypto Punks, and other blue-chip NFTs.

NFTs are finally seeing a breakthrough in adoption in the real art world. Today, the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art (LACMA) accepted a gift from the pseudonymous digital art collector Cozomo de’ Medici, an alter ego of the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg.

Furthermore, the 60-year-old museum’s CEO, Michael Govan, declared this “the first and largest collection of artworks minted on blockchain to enter an American art museum.”

22 NFTs to Be Permanently Displayed

Indeed, LACMA has been around since the 1960s and has been focusing on “the intersection of art and technology has been central to LACMA’s programming since the ’60s”, and now will get the chance to display the $2.1 million worth CryptoPunk #3831, as well as digital paintings like Yam Karkai’s ‘Woman no. 001’, ‘a feeling i can’t get a finger on’ by Claire Silver, ‘Fragments of An Infinite Field’ #972 by Monica Rozzolli and AI-generated artwork by ArtBlocks.

Grateful for the donation, the Los Angeles, California-based museum became the first to display an NFT series in a physical art gallery permanently. Cozomo de’ Medici, the ‘grand patron of the digital arts’, is a play on the famed Renaissance art patron and banker Cosimo de’ Medici.

Moreover, the mystified NFT art collector has a huge following of 278,000 and had a strong start in the NFT art space with a $17 million worth collection back in 2021. Besides, Snoop Dogg’s son Champ Medici is another prominent figure in the crypto space with his recent EP dedicated to Cardano, while also featuring Charles ‘Crypto Cowboy’ Hoskinson in the music video.

On the Flipside

Some crypto enthusiasts and known media outlets claim that Snoop Dogg being Cozomo de’ Medici is just “stale speculation,” despite the hip-hop icon revealing himself as the mysterious NFT kingpin on September 22nd, 2022, in Fortune Magazine.

Why You Should Care

Adoption in the physical world is crucial for the NFT market to grow. With art-worthy NFTs displayed as paintings in art exhibition halls and museums, this trend brings a new cause for non-fungible tokens.

