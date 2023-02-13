Snoop Dogg Donates 22 NFTs to LA County Museum of Art

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Snoop Dogg Donates 22 NFTs to LA County Museum of Art

Tadas Klimasevskis - DailyCoin
2023-02-14 17:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will exhibit NFTs.
  • 22 NFT art pieces were donated by art collector Cozomo de’ Medici.
  • Highlights include Art Blocks, Crypto Punks, and other blue-chip NFTs.
NFTs are finally seeing a breakthrough in adoption in the real art world. Today, the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art (LACMA) accepted a gift from the pseudonymous digital art collector Cozomo de’ Medici, an alter ego of the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg.
Furthermore, the 60-year-old museum’s CEO, Michael Govan, declared this “the first and largest collection of artworks minted on blockchain to enter an American art museum.”
1/ Announcing the first donation of on-chain art from a collector to a museum, and the largest digital fine art collection to enter a museum22 works from The Cozomo de' Medici Collection have been added to the permanent collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
— Cozomo de’ Medici (@CozomoMedici) February 13, 2023

22 NFTs to Be Permanently Displayed

Indeed, LACMA has been around since the 1960s and has been focusing on “the intersection of art and technology has been central to LACMA’s programming since the ’60s”, and now will get the chance to display the $2.1 million worth CryptoPunk #3831, as well as digital paintings like Yam Karkai’s ‘Woman no. 001’, ‘a feeling i can’t get a finger on’ by Claire Silver, ‘Fragments of An Infinite Field’ #972 by Monica Rozzolli and AI-generated artwork by ArtBlocks.
Grateful for the donation, the Los Angeles, California-based museum became the first to display an NFT series in a physical art gallery permanently. Cozomo de’ Medici, the ‘grand patron of the digital arts’, is a play on the famed Renaissance art patron and banker Cosimo de’ Medici.
Moreover, the mystified NFT art collector has a huge following of 278,000 and had a strong start in the NFT art space with a $17 million worth collection back in 2021. Besides, Snoop Dogg’s son Champ Medici is another prominent figure in the crypto space with his recent EP dedicated to Cardano, while also featuring Charles ‘Crypto Cowboy’ Hoskinson in the music video.
22 works from The Cozomo de' Medici Collection have been added to the permanent collection of the @LACMA 2 of those works are artpieces I made!Thank you @CozomoMedici for being such an incredible supporter of my art. What an amazing honor and moment to be a part of
— Yam (@YKarkai) February 13, 2023

On the Flipside

  • Some crypto enthusiasts and known media outlets claim that Snoop Dogg being Cozomo de’ Medici is just “stale speculation,” despite the hip-hop icon revealing himself as the mysterious NFT kingpin on September 22nd, 2022, in Fortune Magazine.

Why You Should Care

Adoption in the physical world is crucial for the NFT market to grow. With art-worthy NFTs displayed as paintings in art exhibition halls and museums, this trend brings a new cause for non-fungible tokens.
Check out the top trending stories in NFTs:
Donald Trump NFTs Soar After Super Bowl Clash with Rihanna
Solana Stakes 14% Claim to NFT Market in Ecosystem Boost
View full text