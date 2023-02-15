Exchange
Polygon Sets Launch Date for ZkEVM Beta Network

Bralon Hill - CryptoNews
2023-02-15 02:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Polygon has revealed that its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) beta main network is set to go live on March 27.
Polygon, a scaling solution for Ethereum, recently announced that its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) beat main network will launch on March 27.
The zkEVM is a zero-knowledge rollup designed to improve blockchain and cryptography. The technology aims to increase transaction speed and reduce costs, making it a promising solution for the future of blockchain.

Polygon wants ZKs to make a difference

Polygon is currently exploring ways to bring ZK technology to its main chain, the Polygon proof-of-stake (POS) chain. It is an exciting development that could bring about more scalability opportunities.
Polygon’s co-founder, Mihailo Bjelic, stated in an interview that the blockchain project is also exploring ways to bring ZK technology to its main chain, the Polygon POS chain. This move would represent a significant step forward for Polygon, allowing them to expand its offerings and capabilities.
“Polygon zkEVM Mainnet is set to be the first fully EVM equivalent ZK rollup to reach mainnet, this represents a huge step towards scaling Ethereum and bringing Web3 to the masses. The countdown to the launch is on.”
Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon co-founder.
With more than 75,000 ZK proofs generated and 5,000 smart contracts deployed since the testnet went live in October, the launch of the beta main network promises to provide a scalable solution for Ethereum developers.
The price of Polygon’s native MATIC token has risen 56% this year, which reflects the growing excitement and anticipation surrounding Polygon and its innovative solutions for blockchain.
View full text