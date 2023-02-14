Bitcoin Price Targets Range From $19K to $25K As CPI Day Dawns

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Price Targets Range From $19K to $25K As CPI Day Dawns

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-02-14 09:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) saw ongoing rejection below $22,000 into Feb. 14 as markets braced for macroeconomic data impact.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin vs. CPI: "Expect volatility"

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD failing to expand beyond $21,800 ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for January.
Already called the “most important” CPI release, the data, due at 8:30am Eastern Time, is a classic volatility catalyst for risk assets.
Crypto market participants thus expected a busy trading day, with both $19,000 and $25,000 on the table as potential targets depending on how far the results stay from estimates.
“Will probably see that $24-25k Bitcoin pump if tomorrow morning's CPI number shows more disinflation in the positive direction,” Venturefounder, a contributor at on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, wrote in part of a Twitter update.
“Conversely negative surprise would set up a perfect retest to $19-20k BTC A very important day. Expect volatility.”
Consumer Price Index (CPI) chart. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics
Year-on-year CPI was expected at 6.2% versus 6.4% the month prior, with the month-on-month reading due an uptick to 0.5% from 0.1%.
“Relatively high expectations if you combine this with the previous trend,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, argued on the day.
Van de Poppe was already betting on the "end stage" of Bitcoin's current retracement, with $20,500 the key level for bulls to hold.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/ Twitter

CPI "crucial" to determine crypto losses

In its latest market update, meanwhile, trading firm QCP Capital flagged factors beyond the data as cause for concern for crypto investors.
The ongoing legal proceedings against Blockchain firm Paxos and exchange Binance’s BUSD stablecoin, it warned, could be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to U.S. regulatory policy.
“As the regulatory hammer is still out against the industry (possibly until the 2024 election), the upside on crypto's market cap looks even more subdued from that perspective now,” it wrote.
“Hence, today's CPI print is crucially important to decide the extent of downside for crypto.”
QCP continued that there was a mismatch between expectations and reality when it comes to the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates despite inflation notionally subsiding.
“In the rates market, we are now pricing a 5.2% terminal rate followed by a 30bp cut by December 23, a monumental step-up from the 4.9% terminal and 50bp cut just 2 weeks ago,” the report highlighted.
“Risk assets have clearly not adjusted to this increase in rate expectations, and we expect today's print to bring all markets in line - whether it is an outsized equities sell-off (on a number higher than expected) or a rates rally (on a number lower than expected).”
The Fed is not due to convene a rate change meeting until the third week of March, with another CPI print due before then.
Macro asset annotated chart. Source: QCP Capital
The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.
View full text