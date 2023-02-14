OurCrowd Global Investor Summit to Host Tech Business Delegation From Morocco to Israel

40 + delegation includes dozens of startups, venture capitalists, technology incubators and public institutions

JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OurCrowd, the leading venture investing platform and Israel’s most active venture investor*, welcomed a tech business delegation from Morocco to Israel today for this week’s OurCrowd Global Investor Summit.

The Summit, which is the largest investor event in the Middle East, returns to Jerusalem on February 15, 2023, with more than 8,500 in-person participants expected from over 80 countries around the world, including delegations from Asia, Latin America, Australia, Europe, the US, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The delegation from Morocco was organized by OurCrowd Arabia Head of Business Development MENA Youssef Seffar in cooperation with the Moroccan government.

The delegation’s startups come from a variety of technology sectors that will present their solutions in the Moroccan Pavilion at the Summit. The startups include companies from a wide variety of industries, including fintech, AI, drones, Metaverse and Web3, solar energy, as well as technologies for physical fitness, training, human resources, and real estate.

Among the startups are Chari, Icon.ma (Metaverse, AR/VR), Kekeli Technologies, OCP Maintenance Solutions, GRCC Me Time and Aerodrive Engineering Services. In addition, the venture capital fund UM6P Ventures, the technology incubator APP Editor and the hackathon organization Hack & Pitch will participate in the conference.

On the morning of the Summit, OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved, OurCrowd Arabia Chairman Dr. Sabah al-Binali, and CEO of UM6P Ventures Yasser Biaz will participate in a press conference highlighting the growth of Morocco’s tech ecosystem as well as the overall impact that the Abraham Accords are creating in the region.

“The Abraham Accords have ushered in a new reality for Israel and the MENA Region. OurCrowd is very proud to have played a significant role in establishing the beginnings of new, fruitful partnerships for our portfolio companies, investors and partners in both Israel and Morocco,” said Jon Medved, CEO and Founder of OurCrowd. “We look forward to further growing this wonderful partnership and we expect to regularly welcome even larger Moroccan delegations in the near future.”

The Moroccan startup ecosystem has developed over the past several years, with many startups being supported by incubators, venture capital funds and government support organizations, all working to create rapid and significant traction for this important and valuable business sector.

OurCrowd Arabia Head of Business Development MENA Youssef Seffar commented, “Morocco has great potential as a gateway to Africa and Europe, and now when we add our strategic relationship with Israel, the sky is the limit.”

This year, the OurCrowd Summit is celebrating 10 years since the founding of OurCrowd. Since its founding, OurCrowd has secured more than $2.1B in investment commitments. The OurCrowd portfolio saw its 61st exit in January, with more expected in 2023.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the online global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individual accredited investors to invest and engage in emerging technology companies at an early stage. Acclaimed by PitchBook* and Startup Nation Central as the most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies across all sectors and stages, invests its own capital, and provides its global platform of over 220,000 registered members from 195 countries with unparalleled access and freedom to co-invest from as little as $10,000 in the companies and funds of their choice.

Founded by CEO Jon Medved in 2013 with the vision of democratizing world-class venture capital investing, OurCrowd has grown rapidly into the world’s leading online venture investing platform and as of 2023 has over $2.1B in commitments, and deployed capital into 380 portfolio companies and 42 funds across five continents. To date, OurCrowd’s startups have recorded 61 exits including several public market listings: Beyond Meat (BYND), Lemonade (LMND), Innoviz (INVZ), Hub Security (HUB), Arbe (ARBE), Alpha Tau (DRTS), Freightos (CRGO); and numerous high-profile acquisitions: JUMP by Uber, BriefCam by Canon, Argus by Continental, Crosswise by Oracle, Replay by Intel, Corephotonics by Samsung, CyberX by Microsoft, and Kenna Security by Cisco.

OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships.

About OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: “Where the Startup World Gathers”

The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit will take place in Jerusalem on February 15, 2023. The Summit, which provides unique access to private companies you can invest in, is one of the premier events in the startup world and the biggest investor event in the Middle East. The Summit provides exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. On stage, in interactive demos, and one-to-one with startup founders, attendees get unparalleled access and intel. Top investors, venture capitalists, innovation executives, entrepreneurs and journalists come to the heart of Startup Nation to get business done. A week of surrounding events includes corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and opportunities for great food, drink, and networking with the global crowd. As previous participants have said, “There’s no better place than the OurCrowd Summit to start thinking about the big themes.”

