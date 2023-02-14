copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-14)
Binance
2023-02-14 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 0.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,375 and $21,866 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,739, up by 0.84%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include HFT, DEGO, and USTC, up by 29%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Payments Firm Wirex and Visa Expand Partnership to 40 Countries
- DBS Bank to Offer Cryptocurrency Trading in Hong Kong
- Amid Paxos row, CZ reiterates that BUSD is "not issued or redeemed by Binance"
- CME Group Records Increased Demand for Crypto Products Despite Bear Market
- UAE Plans to Issue a CBDC to Promote Digital Payments
Market movers:
- ETH: $1503.27 (+1.43%)
- BNB: $292.3 (+0.65%)
- XRP: $0.3673 (+0.52%)
- ADA: $0.3601 (+3.12%)
- DOGE: $0.08156 (+1.58%)
- MATIC: $1.1779 (+0.25%)
- SOL: $20.99 (+3.96%)
- DOT: $6.095 (+1.74%)
- SHIB: $0.00001238 (+0.57%)
- LTC: $91.49 (+1.33%)
Top gainers on Binance:
