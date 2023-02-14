Binance Market Update (2023-02-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 0.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,375 and $21,866 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,739, up by 0.84%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include HFT , DEGO , and USTC , up by 29%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: