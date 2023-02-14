Korea Forms a Special Group to Review Virtual Assets With Securities Properties

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Korea Forms a Special Group to Review Virtual Assets With Securities Properties

Foxy - CoinCu
2023-02-14 08:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The Korea Financial Supervisory Service has established a task force to examine the securities properties in circulating virtual assets.
  • In the immediate future, the organization will compile a list of virtual assets to evaluate securities properties.
  • The organization will also receive all inquiries related to this issue.
The Korean Financial Supervisory Service has begun directly reviewing whether each virtual asset has securities properties. The regulator established a task force on February 10 to determine the securities properties of virtual assets circulating in Korea.
Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun at a press conference on the Financial Supervisory Services Business Plan 2023 on February 6, 2023.
This month, the task force will compile a list of assessments of virtual asset securities properties, examine the technical specificities of virtual assets and the relevance of securities concepts, and start discussing stock attributes based on specific cases next month.
In addition, to guide the crypto industry in assessing whether their virtual assets have securities properties, the Korea Financial Supervisory Service plans to accept inquiries from asset exchanges virtual and other parties and organize symposiums and briefings on the issue.
There are also plans to create a group of external experts, including academics and researchers, related organizations, the securities industry, and the legal community. Through this, we will gather a wide range of expert opinions through in-depth discussions on critical issues.
Earlier on February 6, the Korean Financial Services Commission planned to allow ST0 to be issued and circulated as securities, which is different from virtual assets.
The dean of the Korean Financial Supervisory Service said that the evaluation criteria for the “security properties” of the tokens will be unified and will be held this month.
Korea Forms A Special Group To Review Virtual Assets With Securities Properties 4
“As announced in the Token Securities Guide, virtual asset handlers such as issuers and exchanges must determine whether or not the assets virtual assets in circulation are securities. If the issue of investor protection is raised through, etc., the supervisory authority will make the case to determine the nature of the securities through a case-by-case analysis.”
An official from the Financial Supervisory Service said
Earlier today, it was reported that Korean authorities are studying cases such as the US SEC lawsuit against XRP for reference in the development of regulations related to ST0.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Website: coincu.com
Foxy
Coincu News
View full text