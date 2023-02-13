AI to Power “Economic Empowerment”, Says ChatGPT Founder

AI is going to be the driving force for “economic empowerment”.

AI may be the other option for decades-old search engines.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI has made a contradicting tweet to the argument of the market. The ChatGPT founder is confident about the fact, AI is going to be the driving force for “economic empowerment”.

ChatGPT founder tweeted:

i think AI is going to be the greatest force for economic empowerment and a lot of people getting rich we have ever seen — Sam Altman (@sama) February 13, 2023

Recent speculation was created by the ChatGPT’s recent version which was originally launched in 2020 as GPT-3. The astonishing responses to the queries in a human tone and the problem-solving skill of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot made many nervous. People see innovation as a threat and replacement to human employment.

But the genius behind ChatGPT feels differently, he believes the fully functional ChatGPT can break capitalism. Being the biggest fan of capitalism himself, he is trying to balance between making profits and sharing technology with society.

Tech Companies Trailing ChatGPT

Post the success and fame gathered by OpenAI’s chatbot, big tech giants are not keeping peace with it. Microsoft made the smart choice of collaborating with the AI firm. And others are in process of creating their own versions.

ChatGPT as in common man terms called the substitute for the pioneer search engine Google. The leading tech firm has also announced the “Bard”. Following that, Alibaba, the Chinese tech company is about to come up with its own ChatGPT kind tool. Alibaba DAMO Academy (Academy for Discovery, Adventure, Momentum, and Outlook) is focusing on language models and generative artificial intelligence.

In a Forbes interview, Sam answering a question mentioned ChatGPT may not be a replacement for search engines. But AI may be the other option.

Sam stated:

“I mean, I don’t think ChatGPT does. But I think someday, an AI system could.”

Though a sector of people think GPT will not eradicate capitalism, rather it will expand the gap further.

