Vivienne Tam’s 2023 Collection Incorporates NFTs to Bridge the Metaverse

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vivienne Tam’s 2023 Collection Incorporates NFTs to Bridge the Metaverse

Koko - NFTEvening
2023-02-14 05:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Vivienne Tam brings NFTs to Fashion Week once again. Renowned fashion designer and CFDA member Vivienne Tam presented her New York Fashion Week show, “Weaving into the Metaverse,” with the support of Cyberport and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Let’s take a look at this latest collection.
‘Weaving into the Metaverse’ (img. credit: Cyberport)

‘Weaving into the Metaverse’ by Vivienne Tam

The collection built on the theme of Vivienne’s SS23 show in September. The artist aims to bridge the physical and digital worlds with the help of NFTs/PFPs to unite communities. Further, the fashion designer was inspired by the futuristic vision of a new Hong Kong, where Web3, blockchain, gaming worlds, and immersive experiences coexist and collaborate.
With her striking designs, Vivienne connected the ancient pictograms of China’s earliest language, Oracle Bone Script of 12 zodiac symbols, alongside various blue-chip Web3 NFTs.
“From the beginning of civilization humanity has used pictures to communicate and document our history, now humanity uses pictures to create new currencies, communities, environment and even worlds.” – Vivienne Tam.
Bringing PFPs to high fashion

Bridging Physical and Digital Fashion

As a member of CyberPort, Hong Kong’s leading Web3 technology incubator, Vivienne sees fashion and technology as the natural yin and yang. Therefore, she believes that virtual worlds must work, live, and play together in the Metaverse. Significantly, the show did not end with the clothing. In fact, Vivienne Tam created a groundbreaking event by bringing together the physical and digital worlds simultaneously. The Metaverse Show replicated the physical experience, including the red carpet, backstage access, and afterparty. Live portals also enabled guests to interact between both worlds, effectively breaking the “Fourth Wall.”
In summary, Vivienne Tam’s Metaverse Show is a groundbreaking step in merging fashion, NFTs, and technology. Vivienne’s use of NFTs/PFPs in her latest collection shows the possibility of interoperability for both the Web3 and the natural world. Further, the show has given birth to a new hope of possibilities for the fashion industry. We can’t wait to see what is the in the future for NFT fashion.
Live portals also enabled guests to interact between both worlds, effectively breaking the “Fourth Wall.”

Vivienne Tam’s History of NFT Fashion

This is not the first time that Vivienne has brought NFTs to the fashion scene. The designer showcased an NFT-inspired collection at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Through this, she incorporated popular blue chip NFT projects such as BAYC NFTs, CryptoPunks, and CyberKongz as prints and embroidery.
The post Vivienne Tam’s 2023 Collection Incorporates NFTs to Bridge the Metaverse appeared first on NFT Evening.
View full text