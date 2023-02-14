Vivienne Tam’s 2023 Collection Incorporates NFTs to Bridge the Metaverse

Vivienne Tam brings NFTs to Fashion Week once again. Renowned fashion designer and CFDA member Vivienne Tam presented her New York Fashion Week show, “Weaving into the Metaverse,” with the support of Cyberport and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Let’s take a look at this latest collection.

‘Weaving into the Metaverse’ (img. credit: Cyberport)

‘Weaving into the Metaverse’ by Vivienne Tam

The collection built on the theme of Vivienne’s SS23 show in September. The artist aims to bridge the physical and digital worlds with the help of NFTs/PFPs to unite communities. Further, the fashion designer was inspired by the futuristic vision of a new Hong Kong, where Web3, blockchain, gaming worlds, and immersive experiences coexist and collaborate.

With her striking designs, Vivienne connected the ancient pictograms of China’s earliest language, Oracle Bone Script of 12 zodiac symbols, alongside various blue-chip Web3 NFTs.

“From the beginning of civilization humanity has used pictures to communicate and document our history, now humanity uses pictures to create new currencies, communities, environment and even worlds.” – Vivienne Tam.

Bringing PFPs to high fashion

Bridging Physical and Digital Fashion

As a member of CyberPort, Hong Kong’s leading Web3 technology incubator, Vivienne sees fashion and technology as the natural yin and yang. Therefore, she believes that virtual worlds must work, live, and play together in the Metaverse. Significantly, the show did not end with the clothing. In fact, Vivienne Tam created a groundbreaking event by bringing together the physical and digital worlds simultaneously. The Metaverse Show replicated the physical experience, including the red carpet, backstage access, and afterparty. Live portals also enabled guests to interact between both worlds, effectively breaking the “Fourth Wall.”

In summary, Vivienne Tam’s Metaverse Show is a groundbreaking step in merging fashion, NFTs, and technology. Vivienne’s use of NFTs/PFPs in her latest collection shows the possibility of interoperability for both the Web3 and the natural world. Further, the show has given birth to a new hope of possibilities for the fashion industry. We can’t wait to see what is the in the future for NFT fashion.

Live portals also enabled guests to interact between both worlds, effectively breaking the “Fourth Wall.”

Vivienne Tam’s History of NFT Fashion

This is not the first time that Vivienne has brought NFTs to the fashion scene. The designer showcased an NFT-inspired collection at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Through this, she incorporated popular blue chip NFT projects such as BAYC NFTs, CryptoPunks, and CyberKongz as prints and embroidery.

The post Vivienne Tam’s 2023 Collection Incorporates NFTs to Bridge the Metaverse appeared first on NFT Evening.