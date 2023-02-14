NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Partners With MoonPay to Offer Credit Card Payments

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden has partnered with Web3 payment platform MoonPay to offer new payment options for buying digital collectibles.

According to a press release, Magic Eden users can purchase NFTs across chains using a credit or debit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The goal of the strategic partnership is to make the process of onboarding new users easier.

"Our goal is to make NFTs accessible to everyone, enabling individuals to own and control their digital assets," said Magic Eden chief operating officer Zhuoxun Yin.

Earlier this month, MoonPay teamed up with NFT marketplace LooksRare to allow users of the platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through MoonPay, enabling them to purchase NFTs via credit card.

The company raised $555 million in November 2021, which has allowed it to continue building strategic partnerships. MoonPay also cleared a regulatory hurdle in December, securing registration with the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to signify compliance with local money laundering rules.