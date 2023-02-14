Bestselling Finance Author Says Bitcoin Will Reach $500,000, but What Will Drive It?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bestselling Finance Author Says Bitcoin Will Reach $500,000, but What Will Drive It?

Best Owie- Bicoinist
2023-02-14 00:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has not been shy to let the world know about his support of bitcoin and the finance writer has come out again to reiterate this support. This time around, Kiyosaki paints an incredibly bullish narrative for the digital asset over the next few years.

Bitcoin Will Touch $500,000 In Two Years

In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki told his over 2.3 million followers on Twitter that he expects the price of Bitcoin to reach $500,000 in the next two years. The author highlights this during a time when the markets remain in an uncertain position due to not knowing what the Federal Reserve will do to curb inflation.
Kiyosaki explained that he expects the price of the digital asset to actually reach $500,000 by 2025 because the Fed will actually keep printing more money. He has previously said that the declining faith in the U.S. dollar would be the trigger for this rally and he reiterated this once more.
Giant crash coming. Depression possible. Fed forced to print billions in fake money. By 2025 gold at $5,000 silver at $500 and Bitcoin at $500,000. Why? Because faith in US dollar, fake money, will be destroyed. Gold & Silver Gods money. Bitcoin people’s $. Take care.
— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 13, 2023
According to the writer, while bitcoin will hit $500,000, other asset classes such as gold and silver will hit $5,000 and $500, respectively, in the same year. He refers to bitcoin as the ‘people’s dollar’ at a time when he expects a giant crash and even a depression.

How Is BTC Doing In The Short Term?

Kiyosaki’s predictions range over the long term but for now, Bitcoin is still struggling to hold its value. The digital asset has already lost its footing above $23,000 last week and is entering the new week in the red, and it doesn’t look like it gets better.
In the early hours of Monday, the digital asset completed its first weekly death cross which analysts such as Benjamin Cowen have posted about. This indicator is one which is usually bearish, so the death cross has sparked some level of fear in the market.
With the death cross confirmed, BTC is already seeing a downside, falling to the $21,600 level. Further decline is expected from this point, but this remains to be seen given that investor sentiment is still at a good neutral point.
For now, all eyes are on the CPI data report that is expected to be released on Tuesday. If it comes out as good as January’s numbers, then it could invalidate the death cross, leading to more upside for the digital asset.
Bitcoin is currently changing hands at a price of $21,627 at the time of this writing. It is down 1.28% in the last 24 hours and seeing losses of 5.3% in the last seven days.
View full text