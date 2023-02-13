India’s digital rupee CBDC pilot expands to over 50,000 testers.

Rabi Sankar wants the process to happen gradually and slowly.

Data obtained from the digital rupee app indicates that India’s CBDC program is now at capacity.

According to local news outlet The Economic Times, India’s CBDC experiment has attracted 50,000 customers, and 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the digital rupee test last year.

At a policy news conference, RBI deputy governor Rabi Sankar announced the first milestones of India’s digital currency. He emphasized that the government intended to go through with CBDC testing as smoothly as possible.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which supervises the production of digital currency and the use cases and the deployment of the CBDC, alleged that a cautious approach should be maintained towards the broader digital assets industry.

Deputy governor Rabi Sankar says that the team wants the process to happen but wants the process to happen gradually and slowly. He states:

We are in no hurry to make something happen so quickly.

The most recent notification and information from an official digital rupee application show that the pilot program no longer accepts new participants. In addition, the data obtained from the digital rupee app developed by ICICI Bank indicates that India’s CBDC program is now at capacity.

However, more users may be allowed to participate in the experiment later, according to people familiar with the issue.

It is essential to remember that the advancements in India’s CBDC happened many years after other nations, such as China, began aggressively rolling out digital currency in April 2020. However, some former employees of the central bank earlier said that the use of the digital yuan has been minimal despite the tremendous efforts that have been made to encourage the use of CBDCs.

