CZ: "BUSD is issued and redeemed by Paxos. And funds are #SAFU!"

Following the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) directive to BUSD issuer Paxos to cease minting BUSD, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) posted a Twitter thread reminding users that "BUSD is a stablecoin wholly owned and managed by Paxos" and that "funds are fully covered by reserves in their banks".

"Paxos will continue to service the product, and manage redemptions. Paxos also assured us the funds are #SAFU, and fully covered by reserves in their banks, with their reserves audited many times by various audit firms already," CZ wrote.