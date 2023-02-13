copy link
CZ: "BUSD is issued and redeemed by Paxos. And funds are #SAFU!"
Binance News Team
2023-02-13 11:44
Following the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) directive to BUSD issuer Paxos to cease minting BUSD, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) posted a Twitter thread reminding users that "BUSD is a stablecoin wholly owned and managed by Paxos" and that "funds are fully covered by reserves in their banks".
"Paxos will continue to service the product, and manage redemptions. Paxos also assured us the funds are #SAFU, and fully covered by reserves in their banks, with their reserves audited many times by various audit firms already," CZ wrote.
"Binance will continue to support BUSD for the foreseeable future. We do foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time. And we will make product adjustments accordingly. eg, move away from using BUSD as the main pair for trading, etc. Given the ongoing regulatory uncertainty in certain markets, we will be reviewing other projects in those jurisdictions to ensure our users are insulated from any undue harm," CZ further wrote.
