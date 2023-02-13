Total Value in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract Reaches All-Time High

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Total Value in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract Reaches All-Time High

Danielle du Toit - CoinEdition
2023-02-13 15:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • ETH is currently trading hands at $1,508.81 after a 1.53% drop in price.
  • It is likely that the price of ETH will either start to climb or consolidate.
  • The total value in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has reached a new all-time high.
One of the cryptos in the red heading into the new week is Ethereum (ETH). According to data from CoinMarketCap, the biggest altcoin by market cap is currently trading hands at $1,508.81 after a 1.53% drop in price over the last 24 hours. The altcoin also reached a low of $1,504.49 and a high of $1,545.55 over the same time period.
This stumble in ETH’s 24-hour performance has impacted its weekly performance as the crypto is in the red by more than 7% over the last seven days. ETH also weakened against its biggest competitor, Bitcoin (BTC), by about 1.24% over the last day.
ETH’s 24-hour trading volume is in the green zone, and currently stands at $6,692,563,314 after a more than 46% increase since yesterday. In terms of market cap, ETH currently stands at $184,820,616,727.
Ethereum / Tether US 1D (Source: TradingView)
The altcoin is currently trading close to the support at $1,505.46. If the crypto can close today’s trading session above this level, it is likely that the price of ETH could start to climb or consolidate. The fact that the 20-EMA line is still bullishly crossed above the 50-EMA line could mean that there is still enough bullish momentum to support the move up.
ETH total value in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract (Source: Glassnode)
Moreover, the on-chain analysis firm Glassnode took to Twitter earlier this morning to share some metrics about ETH. According to the post, the total value in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has reached a new all-time high of 15,803,847 ETH.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post Total Value in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract Reaches All-Time High appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text