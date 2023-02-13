copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-13)
2023-02-13 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -2.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,506 and $22,093 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,558, down by -1.41%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TORN, BOND, and SXP, up by 45%, 15%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Is Already in Its 'next Bull Market Cycle' — Pantera Capital
- Two Thirds of Millennials View Bitcoin As Safe Haven (Survey)
- China to Launch Research Center for Blockchain Innovation
- Shopify Launches Comprehensive Blockchain Suite for Merchants
- Bank of Brazil Now Allows Citizens to Pay Taxes With Crypto
Market movers:
- ETH: $1482.05 (-3.53%)
- BNB: $290.4 (-5.87%)
- XRP: $0.3654 (-4.62%)
- ADA: $0.3493 (-5.34%)
- DOGE: $0.08029 (-6.18%)
- MATIC: $1.1751 (-7.49%)
- SOL: $20.19 (-4.04%)
- DOT: $5.991 (-4.95%)
- SHIB: $0.00001232 (-5.88%)
- LTC: $90.31 (-3.68%)
Top gainers on Binance:
