Glimpse of DOGE Shirt Clad Elon Musk Surges the Coins Price By 2+%

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Glimpse of DOGE Shirt Clad Elon Musk Surges the Coins Price By 2+%

Steven Walgenbach - CoinEdition
2023-02-13 11:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Altcoin Daily tweeted a picture of Elon Musk wearing a DOGE shirt at the Super Bowl.
  • The price of DOGE rose more than 2% in the last 24 hours following the sighting.
  • Despite the 24-hour gain, DOGE’s price continues to trade below the 9 and 20-day EMA lines.
Altcoin Daily shared a photo of Elon Musk wearing a Dogecoin (DOGE) t-shirt at the Super Bowl today.
The price of the meme coin has seemingly responded positively to the sighting of Musk with the DOGE shirt. As such, it has risen by 2.59% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. Despite the 24-hour gain, DOGE’s price is still down 9.06% over the last week. As a result, the price of DOGE is trading at $0.08404 at press time.
The meme coin’s price has also strengthened against the two crypto market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), by 2.24% and 3.18% respectively.
Perhaps the most significant statistic that investors and traders should take note of is the daily trading volume for DOGE, which, at press time, is up more than 230%. This surge in DOGE’s trading volume has propelled the daily trading volume to $703,246,418.
Daily chart for DOGE/USDT (Source: TradingView)
The price of DOGE is trading below the 20-day and 9-day EMA lines at press time following a bearish cross that occurred between the two EMA lines on 9 February, 2023.
This EMA cross caused DOGE’s price to drop to the support level at $0.07799, but traders identified the level as the buy opportunity – causing the price of DOGE to bounce off of the level to climb to its current level.
DOGE’s price was able to break above the 9-day EMA line today and attempted to do the same with the 20-day EMA line. The meme coin’s price did not receive the necessary bullish support upon reaching the 20-day EMA line. However, as it got rejected from the level which resulted in the price of DOGE plummeting back below the 9-day EMA line.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post Glimpse of DOGE Shirt Clad Elon Musk Surges the Coins Price by 2+% appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text