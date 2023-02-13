Robert Kiyosaki Expects Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 As USD Falls

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Robert Kiyosaki Expects Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 As USD Falls

Rony Roy - CoinEdition
2023-02-13 11:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Robert Kiyosaki has warned again that a market crash is incoming.
  • He cited the Fed’s money printing as the primary reason.
  • Kiyosaki predicts BTC will hit $500,000 by 2025.
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has repeatedly warned investors, with his latest tweet stating, “giant crash coming. Depression possible” According to the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, this would be fuelled by the fact that the feds will print billions in what Kiyosaki calls “fake money.”
Kiyosaki further believes that by 2025, Bitcoin will hit $500,000, followed by $5000 and $500 price marks for gold and silver, respectively. He explained this would be “because faith in the US dollar, fake money, will be destroyed,” adding that bitcoin is the people’s money and gold and silver are “God’s money.”
The author issued a similar warning on February 10. Kiyosaki tweeted on Friday that everything, including gold, silver, and bitcoin, will plummet, citing that more than 144,000 individuals lost their jobs in the U.S. IT sector in 2022 and 66,000 more were let go in 2023.
He also mentioned the claimed catastrophic crash on Valentine’s Day, as predicted by Maryland-based Stansberry Research. According to Kiyosaki, all asset classes, including the stock market, commodities such as gold and silver, and the larger cryptocurrency market, will implode.
Nonetheless, he assured his 2.3 million Twitter followers that he would spend “fake” dollars to acquire more gold, silver, and bitcoin, referring to them as “real money.” The renowned author wrote:
Do not panic. Good news. I will buy more gold, silver, bitcoin, real money with fake $.
Kiyosaki has previously explained that Gold, silver, and Bitcoin are “real money.” Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is “fake money” because “rather than being tied to real money,” which is the case for gold, “it was tied to the ‘full faith and credit’ of the United States.”
Furthermore, the author has repeatedly said he does not have faith in the Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, or Wall Street.
The post Robert Kiyosaki Expects Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 as USD Falls appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text