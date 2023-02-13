Robert Kiyosaki Expects Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 As USD Falls

Robert Kiyosaki has warned again that a market crash is incoming.

He cited the Fed’s money printing as the primary reason.

Kiyosaki predicts BTC will hit $500,000 by 2025.

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has repeatedly warned investors, with his latest tweet stating, “giant crash coming. Depression possible” According to the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, this would be fuelled by the fact that the feds will print billions in what Kiyosaki calls “fake money.”

Kiyosaki further believes that by 2025, Bitcoin will hit $500,000, followed by $5000 and $500 price marks for gold and silver, respectively. He explained this would be “because faith in the US dollar, fake money, will be destroyed,” adding that bitcoin is the people’s money and gold and silver are “God’s money.”

The author issued a similar warning on February 10. Kiyosaki tweeted on Friday that everything, including gold, silver, and bitcoin, will plummet, citing that more than 144,000 individuals lost their jobs in the U.S. IT sector in 2022 and 66,000 more were let go in 2023.

He also mentioned the claimed catastrophic crash on Valentine’s Day, as predicted by Maryland-based Stansberry Research. According to Kiyosaki, all asset classes, including the stock market, commodities such as gold and silver, and the larger cryptocurrency market, will implode.

Nonetheless, he assured his 2.3 million Twitter followers that he would spend “fake” dollars to acquire more gold, silver, and bitcoin, referring to them as “real money.” The renowned author wrote:

Do not panic. Good news. I will buy more gold, silver, bitcoin, real money with fake $.

Kiyosaki has previously explained that Gold, silver, and Bitcoin are “real money.” Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is “fake money” because “rather than being tied to real money,” which is the case for gold, “it was tied to the ‘full faith and credit’ of the United States.”

Furthermore, the author has repeatedly said he does not have faith in the Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, or Wall Street.

The post Robert Kiyosaki Expects Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 as USD Falls appeared first on Coin Edition.