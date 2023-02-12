The Top 5000 ETH Whales Are Currently Holding $650+ Million SHIB

WhaleStats shared the top holdings among the top 5000 ETH whales.

Taking up the 3rd spot as one of the most held cryptos is Shiba Inu.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001282 after a 1.77% increase in price.

The whale tracking platform known as WhaleStats took to Twitter earlier this morning to share some statistics about the holdings of the top 5000 Ethereum (ETH) whales. According to the post, these whales hold about $59,267,629 Decentraland (MANA), $62,696,118 Uniswap (UNI), $68,830,419 Chain link (LINK).

Top holdings among top 5000 ETH whales (Source: WhaleStats)

In addition to this, they hold $70,840,776 Locus Chain (LOCUS) and $99,290,220 BitDAO (BIT). Taking up the 7th position on this list of most held tokens in Polygon (MATIC) with the whales holding about $109,335,395 MATIC.

Taking up the 5th position on this list is BEST, and taking up the 3rd spot as one of the most held cryptos is Shiba Inu, with the whales holding about $653,600,200 SHIB at the moment.

Topping off the list is USDT and USDC with the whales holding $754,918.092 and $722,447,841 respectively

CoinMarketCap indicates that SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001282 after a 1.77% increase in price over the last 24 hours. The meme coin is, however, still in the red by more than 14% over the last week.

SHIB / Tether US 1D (Source: TradingView)

SHIB’s positive 24 hour performance allowed it to strengthen against Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH by about 1.17% and 0.92% respectively over the last day. SHIB’s 24 hour trading volume is in the red zone and currently stands at $267,773,697 after a more than 43% decrease since yesterday. With its market cap of $7,046,356,220, SHIB is ranked the 13th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalization.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.

