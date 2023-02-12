Binance Market Update (2023-02-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, up by 0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,620 and $21,909 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,866, up by 0.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ROSE , LIT , and ZEN , up by 24%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.

Market movers: